Arsenal vs Chelsea prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2021-22

The Premier League features an exciting London Derby this weekend as Arsenal take on arch-rivals Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Arsenal have struggled in the Premier League over the past few years and will need to be at their best to return to the European stage this season. The Gunners suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Brentford last week and cannot afford another debacle in this match.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have excelled over the past year and won the UEFA Champions League under Thomas Tuchel. The Blues can pack a punch on their day and will be more of a threat now that Romelu Lukaku has joined the squad.

Arsenal vs Chelsea Head-to-Head

Arsenal have a good record against Chelsea and have won 79 games out of a total of 203 matches played between the two teams. Chelsea have managed 59 victories against Arsenal and will need to step up in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Arsenal. Chelsea have been impressive in recent months, however, and will want to prove their mettle this weekend.

Arsenal form guide in the Premier League: L

Chelsea form guide in the Premier League: W

Arsenal vs Chelsea Team News

Arsenal have a depleted squad this weekend

Arsenal

Thomas Partey, Eddie Nketiah, and Gabriel Magalhaes are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Alexandre Lacazette and Willian have rested positive for the coronavirus and will be unable to feature in this game.

Injured: Thomas Partey, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Magalhaes, Willian, Alexandre Lacazette, Runar Alex Runarsson

Doubtful: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Suspended: None

Chelsea have a point to prove this weekend

Chelsea

Hakim Ziyech and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are struggling with their fitness and are unavailable for selection. Christian Pulisic has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Hakim Ziyech, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Christian Pulisic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Arsenal vs Chelsea Predicted XI

Arsenal Predicted XI (3-4-3): Bernd Leno; Pablo Mari, Rob Holding, Ben White; Cedric Soares, Kieran Tierney, Granit Xhaka, Albert Sambi Lokonga; Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka, Nicolas Pepe

Azpi at the Emirates! 🤗@CesarAzpi grabs his first Chelsea goal in #ARSCHE! ✅ pic.twitter.com/vk3299YEot — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 21, 2021

Chelsea Predicted XI (3-4-3): Edouard Mendy; Antonio Rudiger, Trevoh Chalobah, Andreas Christensen; Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso, N'Golo Kante, Jorginho; Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Romelu Lukaku

Arsenal vs Chelsea Prediction

Arsenal have plenty of work to do under Mikel Arteta this season and cannot afford another mediocre season in the Premier League. The Gunners have young talent in their ranks and will have to prove their mettle this weekend.

Chelsea have grown in stature under Thomas Tuchel and could potentially win the Premier League this season. The Blues are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Arsenal transfer news, Update on Harry Kane's future and more

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi