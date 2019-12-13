Arsenal vs Manchester City: Last 3 meetings

Manchester City take on Arsenal this weekend at the Emirates Stadium

This Sunday sees a huge fixture in the Premier League, as Arsenal welcome defending champions Manchester City to the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners remain managerless, with interim boss Freddie Ljungberg overseeing their last few games, while Pep Guardiola’s City came away from their midweek Champions League fixture with a 1-4 win over Dinamo Zagreb.

City should come into this match as favourites given their status as champions and Arsenal’s recent struggles, but with the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nicolas Pepe available to the hosts, anything is possible.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the last three meetings between these Premier League giants.

Manchester City 3-1 Arsenal

3rd February 2019, Premier League

Sergio Aguero hit a hat-trick in the last meeting between the two sides

Arsenal were swept aside by City at the Etihad in the last meeting between the two sides, with Sergio Aguero hitting a hat-trick to down Unai Emery’s Gunners. The win followed a shocking loss to Newcastle for Pep Guardiola’s side and kickstarted a run of 14 straight victories that saw the Citizens retain their Premier League title.

City got off to a flying start, with Aguero opening the scoring in the first minute of the game with a diving header following some slack marking from Arsenal defenders Laurent Koscielny and Nacho Monreal. The lead could’ve been doubled minutes later, but Bernd Leno made an excellent save from Raheem Sterling.

The Gunners were able to equalise after 10 minutes when Koscielny sneaked a header in from a corner, but despite working themselves back into the match, they were always under severe pressure from City’s majestic attack, and Aymeric Laporte saw a goal disallowed for offside.

It came as no surprise when Aguero slotted home City’s second goal just before half-time following a wonderful move between Ilkay Gundogan and Sterling, and the Argentine hitman put the game beyond the Gunners early in the second half by bundling another Sterling cross into the net.

This was Aguero’s match, and he received a standing ovation when he was replaced by Gabriel Jesus with ten minutes to go.

