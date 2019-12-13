Arsenal vs Manchester City preview, predicted XI, team news and more

Arsenal FC v Manchester City - Premier League

Arsenal host Manchester City at the Emirates, as they aim to continue their recent renaissance under interim manager Freddie Ljungberg. The Gunners came from behind to register a 3-1 victory against West Ham, as a stunning second-half performance handed them their first league victory in 8 games.

The Cityzens, on the other hand, will look to return to winning ways after cross-town rivals Manchester United recorded a 2-1 victory against them at the Etihad Stadium. Pep Guardiola's side are a staggering 14 points behind league leaders Liverpool and have a massive battle in their hands to retain their Premier League crown.

Arsenal v Manchester City Head-to-head

Manchester City have won the last 4 league meetings between the two sides and won the corresponding fixture 2-0 last season.

Arsenal form guide: L-D-D-L-W

Manchester City form guide: L-W-D-W-L

Arsenal v Manchester City Team News

Arsenal

Kieran Tierney picked up a shoulder injury in the Gunners' 3-1 victory against West Ham and the Scottish full-back is set to be ruled out for the foreseeable future. Hector Bellerin was named in the starting lineup but was withdrawn in favour of Ainsley Maitland-Niles, as he picked up an injury in the warmup and his availability is a cause of concern for the Gunners.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang started upfront with Nicolas Pepe and Gabriel Martinelli either side of him and the trio are set to lead the line once again.

Injuries: Rob Holding, Dani Ceballos, Kieran Tierney

Suspensions: None

Doubtful: Hector Bellerin

Manchester City

Aside from the likes of Leroy Sane, Aymeric Laporte and Sergio Aguero, who are long-term absentees, John Stones' injury has deepened Manchester City's injury crisis and Fernandinho is set to deputize in the heart of the defence. David Silva is also an injury doubt for the Cityzens but the Spaniard is expected to be passed fit, after being rested for the Champions League tie midweek.

Raheem Sterling is set to be restored to the starting XI and the Englishman will look to inspire his side in Sergio Aguero's absence.

Injuries: Aymeric Laporte, Leroy Sane, Sergio Aguero, John Stones

Suspensions: None

Doubtful: David Silva

Arsenal v Manchester City Predicted XI

Arsenal Predicted XI: Bernd Leno, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, David Luiz, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Sead Kolasinac, Lucas Torreira, Granit Xhaka, Mesut Ozil, Nicolas Pepe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Gabriel Martinelli

Manchester City Predicted XI: Ederson Moraes, Kyle Walker, Nicolas Otamendi, Fernandinho, Benjamin Mendy, Rodri, Kevin de Bruyne, David Silva, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Bernardo Silva

Arsenal v Manchester City Prediction

Arsenal have improved under Freddie Ljungberg but Manchester City are expected to have too much in their locker for the home team. Guardiola's side are wounded after their unexpected loss against Manchester United and will look to return to winning ways, to get their title challenge back on track.

Verdict - Arsenal 1-3 Manchester City