Arsenal vs. Manchester United - Combined XI | Premier League 2019-20

Scott Newman FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Feature Published Dec 30, 2019

Dec 30, 2019 IST SHARE

Arsenal take on Manchester United on New Year's Day in a big Premier League clash

New Year’s Day sees a huge clash in the Premier League, as Arsenal take on Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium.

Two of English football’s giants, the rivalry between the Gunners and the Red Devils defined the 1990’s and 2000’s in the Premier League, and while both sides are currently out of title contention, the game should still be a full-blooded one with both teams desperate to take all 3 points.

Here we look at a combined starting XI from Arsenal and Manchester United – playing in a 4-3-3 formation.

Goalkeeper: David De Gea

David De Gea remains a better goalkeeper than Arsenal's Bernd Leno

In the current season at least, Arsenal’s goalkeeper Bernd Leno seemingly has superior statistics to United’s David De Gea; the German has made more saves, more punches and more claims than De Gea, but despite this, it should be clear to most fans who the superior goalkeeper is.

Spain’s #1 has conceded 7 less goals than his counterpart and even before Leno’s incredible gaffe against Chelsea this week, it’s quite clear that the Red Devils have the more reliable shot-stopper between their sticks. Is De Gea the Premier League’s best goalkeeper at this point? Perhaps not, but he’d definitely be the #1 in this combined side.

Fullbacks: Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw

United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka has thus far lived up to his price tag

Arsenal’s defence has been hugely inconsistent this season both in personnel used and their performance on the pitch, so it’s hard to look past both of Manchester United’s full-backs in this combined side.

Since signing from Crystal Palace in the summer, right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been fantastic for the Red Devils; he’s averaged 4.3 successful tackles, 2.1 successful interceptions and 2.1 successful clearances per game – up there with the best right-backs in the league. Offensively he could do with some work – he’s registered 1 assist this season – but defensively, it’s hard to question him.

Advertisement

Luke Shaw meanwhile has long been recognised as one of England’s most talented left-backs, and even if his United career has been curtailed by injuries, when he has appeared this season he’s looked impressive, and was involved in the Red Devils’ impressive recent wins over Manchester City and Newcastle.

He’d almost certainly be a better bet at left-back than Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka (a winger by trade), Sead Kolasinac (hugely inconsistent) and Kieran Tierney (unimpressive since his summer move from Celtic).

1 / 3 NEXT