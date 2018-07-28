As Chelsea lose out on Golovin, Ruben Loftus-Cheek's Chelsea career given a new lease of life

Aleksandr Golovin welcomed by Monaco

Russian world cup hero Aleksandr Golovin was one of the hottest properties in Europe for quite some time and AS Monaco have beaten the likes of Chelsea and Juventus for the midfielder's signature.

Not so long ago, Chelsea looked like the frontrunner for Golovin and the transfer looked all but certain. The Russian star's mother even confirmed clubs contacting CSKA Moscow.

However, it looks like the player chose Monaco due to a clearer path towards first team minutes which was also alluded to by Monaco's chief Vasilyev.

‘.....However, our main competitor was Chelsea. I believe Monaco offered more favourable conditions for the club and a more understandable sports project for Golovin.

Chelsea – this is a top club, which I treat with great respect. However, the midfield in the English team is overloaded. In my opinion, Golovin will definitely play in any of the leading clubs in the world. But it will take him some time, a transition stage.’

Aleksandr Golovin was seen as a part of Chelsea's new look midfield in the upcoming season but now, Chelsea are looking elsewhere for midfield reinforcements with Juventus' Miralem Pjanic and Bayern Munich's Thiago Alcantra also being llinked with a move to West London.

With Fabregas not getting any younger, Chelsea desperately need a midfielder who can act as an advanced playmaker, adept at carrying the ball and unlocking opposition defences.

The answer to this solution might lie in Chelsea's squad itself. Academy product Ruben Loftus Cheek had a breakout season last year with Crystal Palace. Although he missed two months of the season due to injury, he still managed a spot in the England National team at the World Cup, impressing in his limited opportunities.

Crystal Palace v Leicester City - Premier League

Ruben Loftus-Cheek might be the player who can solve Chelsea's midfield riddle. The midfielders combines a 6 ft 3 inch frame with excellent technique, dribbling ability and good vision.

He has the ability to dribble past players with ease and keep possession under pressure which will serve him well under Chelsea's new manager Sarri. He along with Wilfried Zaha, were the standout players for Crystal Palace last season. If given the opportunity, Ruben Loftus-Cheek can be the answer to Chelsea's midfield woes for the forseeable future

There is a reason Gareth Southgate has always put his trust in Loftus-Cheek since his days at the England Under-21s, which has translated to the senior level.

It is about time that Chelsea trusts their academy players, who have dominated European football for some time now and gives them a good shot at establishing themselves in Chelsea's first team.

Andreas Christensen was the first academy player of this new generation to establish himself in the first team this past season, Loftus-Cheek can become a similar academy youth success story of the upcoming season.

Given that new Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has a history of improving players, taking their game to the next level like those of Jorginho, Kalidou Koulibaly, Dries Mertens and so on. Ruben might also kick another gear in his development and fulfill the potential that everyone sees in him under Sarri's tutelage.