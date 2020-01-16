AS Monaco set to rival Chelsea and AC Milan for Dani Olmo's signature

Deepungsu Pandit FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors Published Jan 16, 2020

Jan 16, 2020 IST SHARE

Dani Olmo

Dani Olmo could spark a transfer battle for his signature by the end of this month. The Spaniard has been courted by Chelsea and AC Milan recently, with both clubs interested in securing his signature. However, AS Monaco have added a new dimension to the situation by entering the race for Olmo’s signature, AS reports

The Spaniard currently plays for Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb, where he operates as an attacking midfielder or a winger. Olmo has already picked up 8 goals from 20 appearances so far this season and is one of the top young talents in Europe right now.

AS Monaco are offering €30m for Olmo

The Ligue 1 side have reportedly offered Dinamo Zagreb €30m for the service of the Spaniard and Olmo could be tempted to make the move to the French side for a very special reason. Current Monaco manager Robert Moreno has an interesting history with Spaniard.

The ex-Spain national team selected was the man who had given Olmo his first break with his national team. The Dinamo Zagreb player made his debut for La Roja in November of last year, in the 7-0 win over Malta. Olmo came off the bench and found his name on the score sheet a few minutes later. It was a memorable event in his career for the Spaniard, and for that, he remains ever grateful to Moreno.

As such, talks of a reunion at the Ligue 1 side have gathered pace in the last few days. However, negotiations with the Croatian side will be far from easy, because of interest from AC Milan and Chelsea. However, Monaco hope that the player’s past association with Moreno will tilt the tide in their favor.

The French side are also counting on Olmo’s desire to make it to the Euro 2020 squad with Spain. Playing with Monaco will certainly improve the Spaniard’s chances to feature with his country in the summer.

Follow the latest transfer rumours with Sportskeeda's Live Football Transfer Blog