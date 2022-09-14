AS Monaco vs Ferencvaros prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2022-23

AS Monaco and Ferencvaros square off at the Stade Louis II in Group H of the Europa League on Thursday.

Both sides will be looking to make it two wins from two in the competition after winning their opening two games of the campaign.

AS Monaco maintained their fine run of results as they claimed a hard-fought 2-1 win over Olympique Lyon in the Ligue 1 last weekend.

They have now won their last three games, including a 1-0 win over Red Star Belgrade in their Europa League curtain-raiser on September 8.

Monaco head into the midweek clash on a run of one win in their five home games this season, picking up two draws and losing twice.

Ferencvaros, meanwhile, picked up a fifth win on the bounce last time out when they beat Kisvárda FC 1-0 on home turf.

They have turned their attention to the Europa League, where they kicked off their campaign with a 3-2 victory over Trabzonspor last Tuesday.

Ferencvaros are unbeaten in five of their six away games this season, picking up three wins and two draws in that time.

AS Monaco vs Ferencvaros Head-To-Head

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides, who will both be looking to claim all three points and maintain their perfect start to the campaign.

AS Monaco Form Guide: W-W-W-L-D

Ferencvaros Form Guide: W-W-W-W-W

AS Monaco vs Ferencvaros Team News

AS Monaco

The Ligue 1 side will have to make do with the absence of Myron Boadu and Kevin Volland, who have been ruled out due to foot and ankle injuries respectively.

Injured: Myron Boadu, Kevin Volland

Suspended: None

Ferencvaros

Eldar Civic will miss the game through suspension. On the injury front, the Hungarian side will be without Rasmus Thelander, who has been sidelined since August.

Injured: Rasmus Thelander

Suspended: Eldar Civic

AS Monaco vs Ferencvaros Predicted XI

AS Monaco Predicted XI (3-4-3): Alexander Nübel; Axel Disasi, Guillermo Maripán, Benoît Badiashile; Vanderson, Mohamed Camara, Youssouf Fofana, Caio Henrique; Takumi Minamino, Wissam Ben Yedder, Aleksandr Golovin

Ferencvaros Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dénes Dibusz; Henry Wingo, Samy Mmaee, Mats Knoester, Endre Botka; Muhamed Bešić, Bálint Vécsei; Adama Malouda Traoré, Kristoffer Zachariassen, Tokmac Nguen; Franck Boli

AS Monaco vs Ferencvaros Prediction

Ferencvaros head into the game as the most in-form side in the group, winning their last five games in all competitions. However, Monaco are also in great form, with three wins in their last three games.

We predict the Ligue 1 side will come away with all three points, albeit by the odd goal.

Prediction: AS Monaco 3-2 Ferencvaros

