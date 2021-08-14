3 potential Edin Dzeko replacements at AS Roma

According to recent reports, Edin Dzeko is set to join Inter Milan from AS Roma on a free transfer. He will join Inter as a replacement for Romelu Lukaku, who recently moved to his former club Chelsea for £97.5 million.

Edin Dzeko joins Inter from AS Roma, here we go and deal confirmed. Contract agreed until June 2023. Dzeko’s now arrived in Milano to undergo medical tests. 🇧🇦 #Inter #Roma



AS Roma are still pushing for Tammy Abraham on loan with buy obligation. Arsenal are in the race too. #CFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 11, 2021

Dzeko signed for AS Roma from Manchester City in 2016. He played 168 league games during his time at the Stadio Olimpico, scoring 77 goals. He won the Serie A Golden Shoe during the 2016-17 season and was also awarded the AS Roma Player of the Season that campaign.

His departure has left a huge void in Roma's squad and manager Jose Mourinho is currently looking for his replacement.

Right on that note, here's a list of three players who can replace Edin Dzeko at AS Roma.

Mauro Icardi has been linked with AS Roma

AS Roma have been linked with Paris St. Germain's Mauro Icardi to replace Edin Dzeko recently.

Mauro Icardi is reportedly in talks with Roma, which means Dzeko could go to Juve.



PSG would accept a two year loan/obligation to buy for €30-€35m



📰 via La Repubblica pic.twitter.com/tgml5ks8OQ — Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) July 24, 2021

The Argentina international started his professional career with Serie A club Sampdoria in 2011, where he scored 11 goals in 33 games before moving to Inter Milan in 2013.

He played 188 league games during his spell at Inter, scoring 111 goals. He won the Serie A Golden Shoe during the 2014-15 and 2017-18 seasons and was also named in the Serie A Team of the Season twice.

The 28-year old left Serie A to join French club Paris St. Germain on loan in 2019 and later permanently in 2020. He has played 41 league games for the Paris club thus far, scoring 20 goals.

He helped the club win one Ligue 1 title, while also playing a key role in their run to the final of the UEFA Champions League during the 2019-20 season.

However, with the recent arrival of Lionel Messi at PSG, Icardi might find himself surplus to requirements at the club. He could move away from the Parc des Princes this summer in search of regular football.

