AS Roma vs Shakhtar Donetsk prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

The UEFA Europa League is back in action this week with a set of round-of-16 fixtures this week as AS Roma lock horns with Shakhtar Donetsk at the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and have a point to prove going into this game.

AS Roma find themselves in fourth place in the Serie A standings and are fighting for a top-four finish at the moment. The Giallorossi edged Genoa to a narrow 1-0 victory over the weekend and will need to win this fixture.

Shakhtar Donetsk have fallen behind Dynamo Kyiv in the Ukrainian Premier League and need to be more consistent in the coming weeks. The away side crashed out of the Ukrainian Cup last week and cannot afford to slip up against AS Roma on Thursday.

Pre-game, post-game ... and the game itself!



Behind-the-scenes for everything that happens at the Olimpico on matchday - watch the latest 𝑻𝒖𝒏𝒏𝒆𝒍 𝑪𝒂𝒎 now! 📹

#ASRoma #RomaGenoa — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) March 9, 2021

AS Roma vs Shakhtar Donetsk Head-to-Head

Shakhtar Donetsk have a surprisingly excellent record against AS Roma and have won four games out of a total of six matches played between the two teams. AS Roma have managed only two victories against Shakhtar Donetsk and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous match between the two teams took place in 2018 and ended in a hard-fought 1-0 victory for AS Roma. Shakhtar Donetsk had their chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this week.

AS Roma form guide: W-W-L-W-D

Shakhtar Donetsk form guide: W-L-L-W-W

Advertisement

Also Read: Osasuna 0-2 Barcelona: Player Ratings as Catalans make title statement ahead of Madrid derby | La Liga 2020-21

AS Roma vs Shakhtar Donetsk Team News

AS Roma have a depleted squad

AS Roma

AS Roma have several injuries to account for and will have to do without Edin Dzeko, Jordan Veretout, Nicolo Zaniolo, and Davide Santon going into this game. Henrikh Mkhitaryan was rested over the weekend and is likely to start this match.

Injured: Edin Dzeko, Jordan Veretout, Nicolo Zaniolo, Davide Santon, Ibanez, Riccardo Calafiori, Marash Kumbulla

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Shakhtar Donetsk need to win this game

Shakhtar Donetsk

Advertisement

Maksym Malyshev and Taras Stepanenko are injured at the moment and have been ruled out against AS Roma. Dentinho has recovered from his injury but is unlikely to be risked this week.

Injured: Maksym Malyshev, Taras Stepanenko

Doubtful: Dentinho

Suspended: None

AS Roma vs Shakhtar Donetsk Predicted XI

AS Roma Predicted XI (3-4-3): Pau Lopez; Bryan Cristante, Chris Smalling, Gianluca Mancini; Bruno Peres, Rick Karsdorp, Amadou Diawara, Lorenzo Pellegrini; Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Pedro, Borja Mayoral

Rising highest in the box... ✈️



𝗚𝗶𝗮𝗻𝗹𝘂𝗰𝗮 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗶 is making it a habit! 💪#ASRoma pic.twitter.com/vnFSQkIg00 — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) March 9, 2021

Shakhtar Donetsk Predicted XI (4-5-1): Anatolii Trubin; Mykola Matvienko, Vitao, Serhii Kryvtsov, Dodo; Maycon, Marlos, Alan Patrick, Taison, Manor Solomon; Junior Moraes

AS Roma vs Shakhtar Donetsk Prediction

AS Roma have been impressive at times this season but will have their work cut out for them against Shakhtar Donetsk. The likes of Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Borja Mayoral have been excellent for the Italians and will want to make their mark on this fixture.

Shakhtar Donetsk are famous for their tenacity and robust approach to the game and will give their opponents a run for their money on Thursday. AS Roma have better players in their ranks, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: AS Roma 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk

Also Read: Atletico Madrid 1-1 Real Madrid: Player Ratings as Benzema and Suarez exchange blows in intriguing derby draw | La Liga 2020-21