Aston Villa vs Manchester City prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Aston Villa lock horns with Manchester City at Villa Park on Wednesday. Manchester City have been impressive this season and are the favourites to win this game.

Aston Villa have regularly punched above their weight this season and find themselves in 11th place in the Premier League standings. The home side suffered a 2-1 defeat against Liverpool last week and will want to bounce back in this match.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are leading the Premier League title race at the moment and will have to win this game to move a step closer to glory. The Cityzens crashed out of the FA Cup over the weekend and cannot afford another defeat on Wednesday.

Aston Villa vs Manchester City Head-to-Head

Manchester City have an excellent record against Aston Villa and have won 76 matches out of a total of 174 games played between the two teams. Aston Villa have managed 57 victories against Manchester City and will need to step up to the plate in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place earlier this year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Manchester City. Aston Villa were well below their best on the day and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Aston Villa form guide in the Premier League: L-W-L-D-L

Manchester City form guide in the Premier League: L-W-W-W-L

Aston Villa vs Manchester City Team News

Aston Villa have a depleted squad

Aston Villa

Trezeguet and Jack Grealish are injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Morgan Sanson and Wesley are also carrying knocks and might not feature in this match.

Injured: Trezeguet, Jack Grealish

Doubtful: Morgan Sanson, Wesley

Suspended: None

De Bruyne is unavailable for this game

Manchester City

Sergio Aguero has endured a difficult season and will have to remain on the sidelines for this match. Kevin De Bruyne has also been ruled out with an injury and will likely be replaced by Fernandinho against Aston Villa.

Injured: Sergio Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Aston Villa vs Manchester City Predicted XI

Aston Villa Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Emiliano Martinez; Matt Targett, Tyrone Mings, Ezri Konsa, Matthew Cash; Marvelous Nakamba, Douglas Luiz; John McGinn, Bertrand Traore, Anwar El Ghazi; Ollie Watkins

Manchester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Oleksandr Zinchenko, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Kyle Walker; Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva; Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden

Aston Villa vs Manchester City Prediction

Manchester City have enjoyed an excellent campaign so far but have faced a few issues in the Premier League in recent weeks. The Cityzens' lead at the top of the league table has been trimmed to eight points and Guardiola will have to be wary of his opponents in this match.

Aston Villa have struggled with injuries in recent weeks and will have to play out of their skins on Wednesday. Manchester City are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Aston Villa 1-3 Manchester City

