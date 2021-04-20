Levante vs Sevilla prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action this week as Sevilla take on Levante at the Ciutat de Valencia on Wednesday. Sevilla have enjoyed an excellent season so far and are the favourites to win this game.

Levante find themselves in ninth place in the La Liga standings at the moment and have been fairly inconsistent this season. The Valencia-based side suffered a shocking 5-1 defeat against Levante last weekend and cannot afford a similar result in this match.

Sevilla, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table and have an outside chance of winning the La Liga title at the moment. The Andalusian giants edged Real Sociedad to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Levante vs Sevilla Head-to-Head

Sevilla have a good record against Levante and have won 12 games out of a total of 23 matches played between the two teams. Levante have managed only four victories against Sevilla and will need to be at their best in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in October last year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Sevilla. Youssef En-Nesyri scored the only goal on the day and will want to make his mark on this match.

Levante form guide in La Liga: L-W-L-L-W

Sevilla form guide in La Liga: W-W-W-D-W

Levante vs Sevilla Team News

Levante have a few injury concerns

Levante

Nikola Vukcevic and Nemanja Radoja are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Jorge Miramon and Jose Campana are also carrying knocks and are unlikely to be risked on Wednesday.

Injured: Nikola Vukcevic, Nemanja Radoja, Jorge Miramon, Jose Campana

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Carlos Clerc

Sevilla have a strong side

Sevilla

Sergi Gomez is currently recuperating from an injury and remains a doubt ahead of this match. Youssef En-Nesyri has been excellent this season and is likely to lead the line for Sevilla this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Sergi Gomez

Suspended: None

Levante vs Sevilla Predicted XI

Levante Predicted XI (3-4-3): Aitor Fernandez; Ruben Vezo, Sergio Postigo, Domingos Duarte; Tono, Son, Enis Bardhi, Mickael Malsa; Jose Luis Morales, Jorge de Frutos, Roger Marti

𝗪𝗛𝗔𝗧 𝗔 𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗘𝗕𝗔𝗖𝗞. 🤩



Sevilla Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yassine Bounou; Marcos Acuna, Diego Carlos, Jules Kounde, Jesus Navas; Fernando, Joan Jordan, Ivan Rakitic; Suso, Lucas Ocampos, Youssef En-Nesyri

Levante vs Sevilla Prediction

Sevilla have been exceptional under Julen Lopetegui this season and will be intent on giving Spain's footballing giants a run for their money in the coming months. The likes of Lucas Ocampos and Youssef En-Nesyri can be lethal on their day and will have to step up this week.

Levante can punch above their weight but have struggled to impose themselves on La Liga in recent weeks. Sevilla are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Levante 1-3 Sevilla

