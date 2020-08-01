Atalanta vs Inter Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2019-20

Atalanta are set to host Inter Milan for their last Serie A fixture of the season at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia on Saturday night.

Atalanta occupy third place on the league table, a point behind second-placed Inter Milan. A win here for either side would dictate the position in which they finish the season.

Atalanta beat Parma 2-1 in their most recent Serie A fixture, with goals from Ruslan Malinovskiy and Alejandro Gomez resulting in three points for Gian Piero Gasperini's side. Dejan Kulusevski scored the consolation goal for Parma.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, beat Napoli 2-0 in midweek. Danilo D'Ambrosio and Lautaro Martinez scored to ensure that Antonio Conte's side remain in second place for the time being.

Atalanta vs Inter Milan Milan Head-to-Head

In 25 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Inter Milan have a clear advantage. They have beaten Atalanta 10 times, lost six and drawn nine.

In the reverse fixture, the two sides drew 1-1, courtesy of goals from Lautaro Martinez for Inter Milan and Robin Gosens for Atalanta.

Inter Milan form guide in Serie A: W-W-D-D-W-W

Atalanta form guide in Serie A: D-W-D-W-D-W

Atalanta vs Inter Milan Team News

For Atalanta, star performer Josip Ilicic and defender Jose Luis Palomino are injured and will miss the game. Other than that, Gasperini has a fully fit squad to choose from.

Injured: Josip Ilicic, Jose Luis Palomino

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Inter Milan will be without midfielders Matias Vecino and Stefano Sensi.

Injured: Matias Vecino, Stefano Sensi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Atalanta vs Inter Milan Predicted XI

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-5-2): Pierluigi Gollini, Bosko Sutalo, Mattia Caldara, Rafael Toloi, Timothy Castagne, Marten de Roon, Remo Freuler, Robin Gosens, Mario Pasalic, Alejandro Gomez, Duvan Zapata

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic, Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Diego Godin, Antonio Candreva, Nicolo Barella, Roberto Gagliardini, Ashley Young, Marcelo Brozovic, Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez

Atalanta vs Inter Milan Prediction

Atalanta have arguably been the most exciting team to watch in Serie A this season. Under Gasperini, attackers like Gomez, Zapata and Luis Muriel have thrived, and goals have not been in shortage.

Inter Milan have also looked good in Antonio Conte's first season in charge. Romelu Lukaku has been their best performer, scoring consistently and fitting into Conte's system perfectly. The likes of Alexis Sanchez and Martinez have also shown good form, especially since the restart.

Romelu Lukaku is having the best goal-scoring season of his career 💯 pic.twitter.com/e8iuA9dlMI — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 25, 2020

Prediction: Atalanta 1:1 Inter Milan

