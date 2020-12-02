Athletic Bilbao vs Celta Vigo prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back with another fixture this weekend as Athletic Bilbao take on Celta Vigo at the San Mames on Friday. Neither side has managed to meet expectations this season and will have a point to prove this week.

Athletic Bilbao are currently in ninth place in the La Liga standings and have improved after a slow start to the season. The Basque giants were held to a 1-1 draw by Getafe in their previous game and need to bounce back in this fixture.

Celta Vigo, on the other hand, are in 18th place in the La Liga table and can move out of the relegation zone with a victory this weekend. The Galicians thrashed Granada by a 3-1 margin last week and will want to put in a similar performance against Athletic Bilbao.

Athletic Bilbao vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head

Athletic Bilbao have an excellent record against Celta Vigo and have won 17 matches out of a total of 34 games played between the two sides. Celta Vigo have managed only eight victories against Athletic Bilbao and will need to step up to the plate in this game.

The previous meeting between the two La Liga sides ended in a 1-1 draw. Raul Garcia scored the equaliser on the day and will be an important role for Athletic Bilbao this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao form guide in La Liga: D-W-L-W-L

Celta Vigo form guide in La Liga: W-L-D-L-D

Athletic Bilbao vs Celta Vigo Team News

Inigo Martinez will not feature in this game

Athletic Bilbao

Inigo Martinez has picked up one yellow card too many this season and is suspended for this fixture. Ander Capa and Yuri Berchiche are currently injured and will not be able to play a part in this game.

Injured: Ander Capa, Yuri Berchiche

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Inigo Martinez

Celta Vigo need a victory in this game

Celta Vigo

David Junca, Emre Mor, Kevin Vazquez, and Sergio Alvarez are currently injured and will not be able to feature in this game. Okay Yokuslu was sent off against Granada and is suspended against Athletic Bilbao.

Injured: David Junca, Emre Mor, Kevin Vazquez, Sergio Alvarez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Okay Yokuslu

Athletic Bilbao vs Celta Vigo Predicted XI

Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Unai Simon; Mikel Balenziaga, Erick Cabaco, Yeray Alvarez, Víctor Mollejo; Unai Vencedor, Mikel Vesga; Iker Muniain, Raul Garcia, Alex Berenguer; Inaki Williams

Celta Vigo Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ruben Blanco; Hugo Mallo, Nestor Araujo, Jeison Murillo, Lucas Olaza; Brais Mendez, Renato Tapia, Denis Suarez; Nolito; Iago Aspas, Santi Mina

Athletic Bilbao vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have an impressive array of attacking talents in their team and the likes of Inaki Williams and Iker Muniain will want to make a discernible impact on this game. The Basque outfit has shown signs of intent over the past few weeks and will want to meet expectations this season.

Celta Vigo rely heavily on Iago Aspas and will need their talisman at his best yet against this weekend. Both teams have lethal attacking forces and are likely to share the spoils in this fixture.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 2-2 Celta Vigo

