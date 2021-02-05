Athletic Bilbao vs Valencia prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another set of fixtures this weekend as Valencia travel to the Basque region to take on Athletic Bilbao at San Mames on Sunday. Both teams have blown hot and cold this season and will want to win this game.

Athletic Bilbao have been a resurgent force under Marcelino and will be buoyed by their Spanish Super Cup victory last month. The Basque giants have also reached the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey and have a point to prove going into this game.

Valencia have endured a difficult La Liga campaign so far and find themselves in 14th place in the league standings. Los Che edged Elche to a 1-0 victory last weekend and will want to turn their season around in the coming weeks.

Athletic Bilbao vs Valencia Head-to-Head

Valencia have a good record against Athletic Bilbao and have won 18 games out of a total of 45 matches played between the two sides. Athletic Bilbao have managed 12 victories against Valencia and will view this game as an opportunity to improve their record against Los Che.

The reverse fixture between the two Spanish sides took place two months ago and ended in a hard-fought 2-2 draw. Both sides made several mistakes on the day and will want to be more robust this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao form guide in La Liga: L-W-L-W-L

Valencia form guide in La Liga: W-L-D-W-D

Athletic Bilbao vs Valencia Team News

Raul Garcia is unavailable for this game

Athletic Bilbao

Peru Nolaskoain is currently injured and will not be able to play a part against Valencia this week. Raul Garcia is currently suspended and Iker Muniain is carrying a niggle going into this game.

Injured: Peru Nolaskoain, Inigo Vicente

Doubtful: Iker Muniain, Mikel Balenziaga

Suspended: Raul Garcia

Valencia have a few injury concerns

Valencia

Jasper Cillessen, Eliaquim Mangala, and Mouctar Diakhaby are currently injured and will not be available for this game. Kevin Gameiro has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus and will also be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Jasper Cillessen, Mouctar Diakhaby, Kevin Gameiro, Eliaquim Mangala, Cristiano Piccini

Doubtful: Denis Cheryshev

Suspended: None

Athletic Bilbao vs Valencia Predicted XI

Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI (4-4-2): Unai Simon; Yuri Berchiche, Inigo Martinez, Yeray Alvarez, Ander Capa; Dani Garcia, Unai Vencedor, Alex Berenguer, Oscar De Marcos; Inaki Williams, Asier Villalibre

Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jaume Domenech; Jose Gaya, Hugo Guillamon, Gabriel Paulista, Thierry Correia; Daniel Wass, Uros Racic, Carlos Soler, Goncalo Guedes; Manu Vallejo, Maxi Gomez

Athletic Bilbao vs Valencia Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have been impressive under Marcelino but might have to do without the creative flair of Iker Muniain in this game. The Basque giants were not at their best against Real Betis and will need to take it up a notch against Los Che over the weekend.

Valencia have impressive players in their ranks but will need to be at their best against a strong Athletic Bilbao side. Both teams are on a fairly even footing at the moment and are likely to share the spoils in this match.

Prediction: Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Valencia

