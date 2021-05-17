Athletic Club 0-1 Real Madrid: Nacho winner keeps Los Blancos' title hopes alive | LaLiga 2020/21

Real Madrid ensured that they remain in contention to retain their LaLiga Santander title with a 1-0 against Athletic Club at the San Mames on Sunday.

Los Blancos' rivals Atletico Madrid and Barcelona played at the same time as them, with Atleti's 2-1 win against Osasuna keeping them in first place and the Blaugrana's 2-1 defeat to Celta Vigo effectively knocking them out of the title race.

Zinedine Zidane was forced to deal with the absences of several key players for this crucial game, including the likes of Toni Kroos, Raphael Varane, Dani Carvajal, Ferland Mendy, and captain Sergio Ramos.

Academy star Miguel Gutierrez retained his spot at left-back from their previous game, with Alvaro Odriozola starting at right-back with Nacho Fernandez and Eder Militao in the middle. Fede Valverde was drafted into midfield with Brazilian starlets Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo Goes flanking Karim Benzema.

It was a dull first half which was devoid of any clear-cut chances either for Los Blancos or the Lions. Real Madrid saw a lot of the ball and looked to make inroads from the wide areas but failed to create anything substantial.

Zidane's men will also feel hard done by in the first half as they were denied what appeared to be a straightforward penalty call after Odriozola's cross hit Jon Morcillo's arm, which was in an unnatural position. Referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz waved away penalty shouts despite protests for handball and the scoreline remained at 0-0.

Should Real Madrid have had a penalty at San Mames? 🤔https://t.co/AYmZ6LvH5I pic.twitter.com/66u2oUQiKd — MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) May 16, 2021

Real Madrid came out with a much more aggressive approach after the break. Whatever they discussed at half-time evidently paid off as they were the better side in the second half by some distance, creating several opportunities and dominating all phases of play.

However, they were still in search for the breakthrough and came close on a few occasions. Casemiro sent in a looping header which grazed the crossbar and Luka Modric drew an excellent save from Unai Simon, but Real Madrid needed more on the night.

Real Madrid eventually took the lead on 68 minutes with a rather strange goal from Nacho Fernandez after Casemiro's ball into the box hit the Spanish centre-back's knee and found the back of the net. Athletic's players were in protest as they believed Real Madrid man Karim Benzema was interfering with the play from an offside position but the goal stood even after the VAR check.

Full time results in La Liga:



Athletic Bilbao 0-1 Real Madrid



⚽ Nacho



Atletico Madrid 2-1 Osasuna



⚽ Budimir

⚽ Lodi

⚽ Suarez



Barcelona 1-2 Celta Vigo



⚽ Messi

⚽ Mina

⚽ Mina



Atleti are one game away from being La Liga champions for the first time since 2013/2014. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/hQH6bniWut — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) May 16, 2021

The goal gave Real Madrid the advantage and they spent the remaining 20-odd minutes trying to protect their lead and slowing down the tempo of the second half. Former Atletico Madrid man Raul Garcia was shown a red card right at the death which made the Real Madrid's job relatively easier.

Their goal still gives them a fighting chance on the final day of the campaign as they trail Atletico Madrid by two points. They were given a brief glimmer of hope as the Rojiblancos trailed 1-0 at home to Osasuna, but an equaliser from Renan Lodi and a winner from former Barcelona legend Luis Suarez put them back in front.

Here, we take a look at how Real Madrid's players fared during their 1-0 win against Athletic Club.

Real Madrid Player Ratings

Athletic Club v Real Madrid - La Liga Santander

Thibaut Courtois — 6.5/10

Was a spectator for nearly the entire 90 minutes barring one noteworthy near-post save from a Jon Marcillo effort in the second half.

Alvaro Odriozola — 6.5/10

Was unlucky not to win a penalty in the first half. Barely spent any time in his own half as he was busy providing width in attack. Provided two successful crosses out of five attempts. Decent outing.

Eder Militao — 8/10

Another faultless display from Real Madrid's Brazilian in defence. He didn't have much to deal with but made sure to stay on top of the dangerous Inaki Williams and nullify him completely.

Nacho Fernandez — 8.5/10

Real Madrid's hero of the night. Didn't put a foot wrong at the back and was brilliant on the ball as well, completing eight of his nine long balls. Made more clearances (four) than any of his teammates with two interceptions.

7 - Real Madrid have won all LaLiga games when Nacho Fernández has scored at least one goal (seven games - eight goals on aggregate). Amulet. pic.twitter.com/vLcNRwH4SY — OptaJose (@OptaJose) May 16, 2021

Scored an all-important goal to keep his side's title hopes alive with a typical defender's finish.

Miguel Gutierrez — 7.5/10

The 19-year-old Real Madrid Castilla product showed once again why he's rated so highly by the club. Put in a mature showing and was involved heavily at both ends. Gutierrez won 10 of his 13 duels, completed a game-high four take-ons (with Vinicius) and only Luka Modric (115) registered more touches of the ball than him. Superb.

Fede Valverde — 7.5/10

An all-action display from the Uruguayan. Played on the right of a midfield three and was superb on the ball, completing all his attempted long balls. Was strong in the tackle and won all his five duels on the night. Great outing.

Casemiro — 7.5/10

Screened his back four excellently and was unlucky not to score with a superb header from a set-piece routine. Was a threat in the final third and ended up assisting the winner as he received the ball from Rodrygo and delivered a superb ball into the box.

Luka Modric — 9/10

Despite being 36 years old, the Croat still looks like he can play 90 minutes of football in a tuxedo. Was absolutely outstanding on the night, effortlessly gliding around the pitch and moving past players like they weren't there. Had more touches (115), passes (88), accurate crosses (three) and created more chances than anyone across both sides (four).

🎙| Zidane: "How is Modrić feeling? He is f****** awesome. What he does on the field is amazing. We always think that the next game will be difficult for him, but it never is. He recovers very well physically. He never loses the ball, it is impressive." #rmalive pic.twitter.com/LztFWOK4Td — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) May 16, 2021

Ended the game with 14 (!) out of 16 long balls completed, three tackles (highest for Real Madrid), two interceptions, and won seven of his 11 duels. Another timeless display to add to his endless collection.

Rodrygo Goes — 6/10

Didn't really offer too much of a threat from the right. Played a key role in the build-up to the winner and took one wayward shot.

Karim Benzema — 6.5/10

Barely had any chances and failed to register a shot on target, but was important in helping build attacks in the final third. Drifted towards the left and took up good positions but failed to make much of them. Completed two take-ons.

Vinicius Jr — 6/10

Vinicius had a few great moments, particularly in the first half, and made his way into the box on a few occasions, but his poor decision-making cost his side. Not once of his five crosses found the target. Completed the joint-highest take-ons in the game (four).

Substitutes

Athletic Club v Real Madrid - La Liga Santander

Marco Asensio (59', Vinicius) — 5/10

was expected to add some impetus to the attack but barely managed a few touches of the ball. Ineffective cameo.

Eden Hazard (76', Rodrygo) — N/A

Drew a couple of fouls high up the pitch and completed one take-on. Nothing much else of note.

