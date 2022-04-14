Atletico Madrid 0-0 Manchester City (agg. 0-1): Player Ratings as Cityzens progress following a fiery contest in Spain | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Atletico Madrid and Manchester City played out a tightly contested 0-0 draw in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday, April 13.

City and Atletico played out a closely fought game in the first leg as well, with Pep Guardiola's side edging Diego Simeone's side 1-0. Atletico faced further issues as they lost 1-0 to Mallorca in La Liga over the weekend. The Cityzens, on the other hand, played out a high-octane 2-2 draw with Liverpool in the Premier League.

Atletico Madrid started the game sharply, with Marcos Llorente and Renan Lodi providing excellent width from the wing-back positions. Manchester City countered that with long balls and sharp passing combinations through midfield. They had an early chance when John Stones put an uncontested header over the bar.

As the game progressed, tackles flew in and several players from either side were lucky to escape bookings. The focus seemed to shift from football to the so-called 'dark arts', with Atletico imposing themselves physically. Manchester City came close when Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan had shots saved and blocked in a melee in Atleti's box.

However, several fouls from the teams slowed the game down and killed attacking productivity. City, despite being more threatening in attack, failed to convert any of their chances. Atletico Madrid and Manchester City went into the break deadlocked at 0-0.

Clearer patterns in either side's approach could be seen after the game resumed for the second half. Atletico Madrid looked to overload wider areas and played persistent passes for Lodi and Llorente to chase. Manchester City, on the other hand, looked to string an array of passes together to break through the defensive lines through the middle.

Manchester City slowly dropped deeper into their own half, inviting Atletico Madrid onto them. The home side committed bodies forward but failed to capitalize on it and did not threaten City's goal.

The game got increasingly physical as the half progressed, with both sides slowly realizing what was at stake. City brought on Fernandinho and were forced to bring on Nathan Ake for the injured Kyle Walker. However, fresh legs in defense helped them play their hearts out to secure progression.

There was a fracas on the touchline towards the end of the game which saw nine minutes of stoppage time added at the end. Felipe was sent off for his part in the chaos, while Ake and Stefan Savic were shown yellow cards. Players from both sides as well as the bench were involved and the clashes continued until the full-time whistle and even afterwards in the tunnel.

The game ended in a 0-0 stalemate, with Manchester City knocking out Atletico Madrid 1-0 on aggregate.

With that said, let's take a look at the player ratings for both sides from tonight's game.

All statistical figures have been sourced from Sofascore's coverage of the event.

Atletico Madrid Player Ratings

Jan Oblak - 6/10

Oblak started nervously and gave the ball away to Manchester City a couple of times. He also struggled with crosses into the far-post area and had a few clumsy moments. He had to make just one save throughout the game.

Marcos Llorente - 6.5/10

Llorente was energetic as he ran up and down Atletico's right flank. Showed great energy throughout the game and tracked Phil Foden's runs well. He won five of his 11 duels and played three key passes.

Stefan Savic - 7/10

Savic was caught off guard by a few Manchester City corners. On one occasion, he let Stones attempt a free header which narrowly sailed over. He won nine of his 12 duels and also made two interceptions and two clearances. Received a late booking during chaos between the players which did not take away from his defensive display.

Felipe - 3/10

Like his fellow defenders, Felipe started the game with aggressive intent. He made a crunching challenge on Foden and was extremely lucky not to be shown a card. Eventually got booked for a bad tackle on De Bruyne. He lost the plot towards the end of the game and was sent off in the 91st minute after swinging a leg out at Foden.

Reinildo Mandava - 7.5/10

Reinildo played an important role in Atletico Madrid's defense tonight. He made an important block on De Bruyne's shot early in the first half and another one later in the game. He also made one interception in an overall solid defensive display.

Renan Lodi - 6.5/10

The Brazilian was a livewire for Atletico Madrid on the left wing. He made bombarding runs down the flank while attacking and tracked back effectively as well. He played one accurate long ball and dribbled past his opponents successfully once in a positive outing.

Koke - 6/10

Koke made a composed start to the game, passing the ball around with precision and urgency. He helped his side progress the ball forward and into dangerous areas in Manchester City's half. He passed the ball with 69% accuracy, playing one accurate long ball.

Geoffrey Kondogbia - 7/10

Kondogbia played a key role in Atletico Madrid's midfield. Not only was he playing the destroyer role as the only deep midfielder, he also played three key long balls to release Antoine Griezmann, Joao Felix and Lodi into space. Kondogbia won eight of the nine duels he was involved in.

Thomas Lemar - 6/10

The Frenchman was a menace to Manchester City's defense and caused all sorts of problems when he cut in and played diagonal through balls behind them. Lemar was unlucky not to create significant chances. He had one shot blocked and only won one of the four duels he was involved in. He passed the ball with a disappointing 76% accuracy.

Joao Felix - 6/10

Felix started the game well and made penetrating runs behind Manchester City's defense. However, he was kept quiet by Manchester City's well-organized defense. He took just one shot, which was off target, and won just three of his 13 duels. Felix was also able to complete just one of his five dribble attempts.

Antoine Griezmann - 6/10

The Frenchman made a slow start to the game and looked slightly off the pace. However, with the home crowd spurring Atletico on, Griezmann found a way back into the thick of proceedings. He passed the ball with 71% accurancy and won just three of the 10 duels he was involved in on a difficult night. He was subbed off in the 69th minute.

Atletico Madrid Substitutes

Yannick Carrasco - 7/10

Carrasco won all five of his duels and also took one shot on target.

Angel Correa - 6/10

He won three of his six duels and took two shots, one on target and one off target.

Rodrigo de Paul - 7/10

The Argentine was solid in the dying embers of the game. He passed the ball with 67% accuracy, won all three of his duels and also attempted one successful dribble.

Matheus Cunha & Luis Suarez - N/A

Both came on as late-game substitutes and did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.

Manchester City Player Ratings

Ederson - 8/10

The Brazilian held his own in his area well. His distribution was good as he helped rotate the play on a few occasions. He made three total saves, one of which was a sharp stop inside the box late in the game to keep Atletico Madrid at bay.

Kyle Walker - 7/10

He made key runs into central defense to provide additional support. Walker won all six of the duels he was involved in and also made two interceptions. However, he was unlucky to be injured midway through the second half and was replaced by Ake in the 73rd minute.

John Stones - 7.5/10

Stones had a good chance to take a shot on target from a corner but headed the ball over the goal despite having an open header. He won four of his six duels and passed the ball with 96% accuracy.

Aymeric Laporte - 7.5/10

The Spaniard was strong in his own box and was dominant in the air. He also ventured forward with the ball to ease the pressure off his colleagues. He made one interception and three crucial clearances.

Joao Cancelo - 8/10

The Portuguese full-back made a bright start to the game. He drove into opposition territory, beating multiple players but had little to no support from his teammates. Cancelo won a staggering 10 of his 13 duels and completed three out of the four dribbles that he attempted.

Rodri - 7/10

The Spaniard was a rock in Manchester City's midfield. He passed the ball well and won key duels to thwart any sort of danger.

Ilkay Gundogan - 7/10

Gundogan was Manchester City's captain on the night and he led the team from the front. He was unlucky not to score after a low, driven shot by him hit the left upright and a header from the rebound was blocked by defenders. He passed the ball with 87% accuracy and also had a shot on target.

Kevin De Bruyne - 6/10

The Belgian made a lively start to the game, arriving in key areas of the pitch. He attempted a volley in the first half that was blocked by Reinildo. He won three of the five duels he was involved in.

Phil Foden - 7/10

The young Englishman made a bright start to the game. He was fouled by Felipe with a reckless challenge and played with a bandage wrapped around his head for the rest of the game. Foden was booked late in the game for time wasting.

Bernardo Silva - 6/10

The creative genius started slowly, but worked his way into the proceedings. He had a mixed night with 92% passing accuracy, but won just two of the 10 duels he was involved in and lost possession eight times. Silva was subbed off late in the game and replaced by Fernandinho in a bid to shut up shop.

Riyad Mahrez - 7/10

Mahrez brought out his finest artistry right from kick-off. He played a beautiful trivela pass which caused mayhem in Atleti's box, but City failed to score after several ricochets.

He wreaked havoc on the wing with his innovative and quick dribbling. He passed the ball with 82% accuracy, won five of the 10 duels he was involved in and completed all four of the dribbles he attempted.

Manchester City Substitutes

Nathan Ake - 6/10

Ake came on with a little over 15 minutes left in the game and put in a combative shift in defense.

Fernandinho - 6/10

The club captain was brought on to prevent Atletico Madrid from scoring late and it worked.

Raheem Sterling - 6/10

Sterling came on late in the game and had an average outing.

