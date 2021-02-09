Atletico Madrid drop points against Celta Vigo, but they’re still favourites for the La Liga title

The 2020-21 La Liga table continues to surprise many who are not avid followers of the Spanish game, as Atletico Madrid sit comfortably at the summit.

The Rojiblancos have been the most consistent side in Spain this season and are on course for their first league title in seven years. They have stolen a march on their rivals, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Atletico Madrid had the chance to extend their lead at the top of the league table on Monday but failed to do so after being held to a 2-2 draw by Celta Viga.

Diego Simeone’s side were the better team for large parts of the game. But a lack of concentration towards the end allowed their opponents to snatch the equaliser. It may have been a setback for Atletico Madrid, but they are still favourites to win the La Liga title this season.

Luis Suarez magic leads Atletico Madrid's title charge

Luis Suarez has been Atletico Madrid’s talisman since joining from Barcelona last summer. The Uruguayan striker has been in imperious form, with his goals propelling the club to the top of the La Liga table.

With the Rojiblancos falling behind against Celta Vigo on Monday, the 34-year-old stepped up with two goals to turn the game on its head. Facundo Ferreyra’s late equaliser may have denied Atletico Madrid the three points, but Suarez’s exploits were the highlight.

For a veteran striker who was deemed surplus to requirements at Barcelona, his impact at the Wanda Metropolitano has been as immense as it has been surprising.

Advertisement

In the process, Suarez has become the fastest player to reach 16 La Liga goals for a club, breaking Cristiano Ronaldo’s previous record of 15 goals for Real Madrid in 2009/10. The Atletico Madrid striker has also now overtaken Lionel Messi as the top scorer in this season's La Liga.

Thanks to Luis Suarez's goals, Atletico Madrid have a good chance of winning the 2020-21 La Liga.

Luis Suárez has scored 15+ league goals in each of the last nine seasons:



✓ 2012-13: 23

✓ 2013-14: 31

✓ 2014-15: 16

✓ 2015-16: 40 (!)

✓ 2016-17: 29

✓ 2017-18: 25

✓ 2018-19: 21

✓ 2019-20: 16

✓ 2020-21: 15+



Just 17 games needed in an Atleti shirt. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OrV12uU2Yq — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 8, 2021

Atletico Madrid maintain a healthy lead over rivals

Despite dropping points against Celta Vigo, Atletico Madrid will not be too worried, as they still hold a healthy lead at the top of the La Liga table.

The indifferent form of Real Madrid and Barcelona means that Simeone’s side are currently eight points above both teams and have a game in hand as well.

If Atletico Madrid win their outstanding game, they will move 11 points clear at the 2020-21 La Liga summit. Nobody expected the Rojiblancos to be in this position at the start of the season, but they’ve managed to defy all odds.

The season still has a long way to go, and there are 18 more games to be played. Nevertheless, Atletico will fancy their chances of going all the way in the league this season.