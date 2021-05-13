Atletico Madrid one step closer to winning La Liga after hard-fought win over Real Sociedad

The most iconic moment during Wednesday’s La Liga clash between Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad took place away from the pitch. With the Rojiblancos cruising at half-time, their fans converged outside the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium to cheer their team on.

It was a massive confidence booster for Diego Simeone and his side, who went on to record a hard-fought 2-1 win over Real Sociedad. This was supposed to be the toughest game left for Atletico to play this season – with two more matches left against Osasuna and Real Valladolid – and they passed this test with distinction.

YES YES YESSSSS!!! ➕3️⃣🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/lmxg0UFGgr — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) May 12, 2021

Rojiblancos record vital win against Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad are one of the best teams in the La Liga when it comes to away performances. However, they were given no space by Atletico on Wednesday. The Rojiblancos completed dominated the first half and rose to a 2-0 lead, thanks to goals from Yannick Carrasco and Angel Correa.

Atletico could have added to their tally in the second half but a combination of wastefulness and some resolute defending by the visitors kept the scoreline intact.

Simeone’s side, though, faced a nervy end to the game when Igor Zubeldia made it 2-1 with seven minutes remaining. However, they held on for a very important victory against La Real.

Atletico take a huge step towards winning the La Liga

The win over Real Sociedad means Atletico are now two wins away from claiming the title. Having won the La Liga eight years ago, the Rojiblancos are now closer than ever to winning another title.

Atletico are currently four points above Barcelona and five ahead of Real Madrid, who will play their game in hand against Granada on Thursday.

"We knew we had to win against opponents who are very good away from home," Simeone said after the game, as quoted by Marca.

"We had a great first half and even the second half as well. But in this finely balanced end of the season, and their goal, they made us suffer unfairly in the last minutes," Simeone noted.

Atletico should be able to win their best two matches now that they have cleared the toughest obstacle in the run-in. The La Liga title is now surely theirs to lose.