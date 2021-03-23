Atletico Madrid prove they’re not ready to relinquish top spot in La Liga after downing Alaves

Atletico Madrid have maintained their spot at the top of La Liga ahead of the international break. The Rojiblancos recorded a narrow 1-0 win against Deportivo Alaves on Sunday.

A solitary strike from Luis Suarez was enough to secure an important win for Diego Simeone’s side. Atletico made a great start to the season but things have been difficult in recent weeks.

They’ve struggled to win games and their elimination from the Champions League at the hands of Chelsea hasn’t done their fortunes any good.

As it stands, another trophyless season stares Atletico in the face unless they can maintain their position at the top of the table.

Suarez key to Atletico Madrid’s title hopes

Atletico have never been a one-man team, but they’ve been highly reliant on Suarez this season. The Uruguayan has become a key figure since joining the club from Barcelona last summer.

Suarez’s goals have propelled the Rojiblancos to the top of La Liga and he continues to prove his worth. Sunday’s goal against Real Sociedad was his 19th in the league, making him the second-highest scorer in La Liga this season.

Only Barcelona star Lionel Messi has scored more goals in the Spanish top-flight than Suarez this season.

The 34-year-old has also joined Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Robert Lewandowski as the only active players to have scored over 500 goals.

Suarez has been an important part of Atletico Madrid’s rise to the top of the league and will be key to their chances of winning the title.

Atletico Madrid limping at the top

Atletico Madrid’s form in recent weeks has been very poor. The Rojiblancos have won just four of their 11 last games in all competitions. However, they still hold a slim advantage over their rivals.

Simeone’s side currently sit four points above Barcelona and six points ahead of Real Madrid with 10 more games to be played.

"We don't look for excuses, we have to live with a lot of things at this time. The one who needs to improve and grow so [the players] respond is me. That's the first step,” Simeone said, as quoted by Marca.

“I feel like the team is giving everything, ten out of ten in every area. I'm the one who has to make more demands of myself, the responsibility is mine."

Simeone may be the manager, but his players equally have a big role to play in this journey. Atletico Madrid are currently limping in the title race and must up their game to remain at the top.