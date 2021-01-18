Deportivo Alaves vs Sevilla prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action this week as Sevilla take on Deportivo Alaves at the Mendizorrotza Stadium on Tuesday. Sevilla have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Deportivo Alaves are currently in 16th place in the La Liga standings and have plenty of work to do to avoid relegation this season. The Basque outfit suffered a shocking 5-0 defeat to Almeria in the Copa del Rey and will want to bounce back in this match.

Sevilla, on the other hand, will be looking to finish in the top four after a strong start to the season and find themselves in sixth place in the league table. The Andalusian giants were defeated by Atletico Madrid last weekend and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Deportivo Alaves vs Sevilla Head-to-Head

Sevilla have an excellent record against Deportivo Alaves and have won eight matches out of a total of 16 games played between the two teams. Deportivo Alaves have managed only three victories against Sevilla and will need to be at their best in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in a hard-fought 1-1 draw. Deportivo Alaves were excellent on the day and will have to pull off a similar performance this week.

Deportivo Alaves form guide in La Liga: L-L-D-W-L

Sevilla form guide in La Liga: L-W-D-W-W

Advertisement

Also Read: 5 Barcelona players who have improved under Ronald Koeman

Deportivo Alaves vs Sevilla Team News

Deportivo Alaves need to win this game

Deportivo Alaves

Rodrigo Ely is currently injured and will be unable to play a part in this match. Alberto Rodriguez was sent off against Cadiz last week and is suspended going into this game.

Injured: Rodrigo Ely

Doubtful: Lucas Perez

Suspended: Alberto Rodriguez

Sevilla need to win this game

Sevilla

Sergio Escudero and Tomas Vaclik are currently injured and have been ruled out of the game against Deportivo Alaves. Carlos Fernandez is also a doubt and will likely start on the bench.

Injured: Sergio Escudero, Tomas Vaclik

Doubtful: Carlos Fernandez

Advertisement

Suspended: None

Deportivo Alaves vs Sevilla Predicted XI

Deportivo Alaves Predicted XI (4-4-2): Fernando Pacheco; Ximo Navarro, Victor Laguardia, Florian Lejeune, Ruben Duarte; Tomas Pina, Rodrigo Battaglia, Luis Rioja, Jota; Deyverson, Joselu

Nuestro plan de trabajo en una semana exigente de doble compromiso liguero 👇



🆚 @SevillaFC

🆚 @realmadrid #GoazenGlorioso 🦊 pic.twitter.com/U13FfUckus — Deportivo Alavés (@Alaves) January 18, 2021

Sevilla Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yassine Bounou; Marcos Acuna, Diego Carlos, Jules Kounde, Jesus Navas; Fernando, Ivan Rakitic, Joan Jordan; Suso, Lucas Ocampos, Youssef En-Nesyri

Deportivo Alaves vs Sevilla Prediction

Sevilla have a formidable squad and will be intent on proving a point going into this game. Julen Lopetegui's side flattered to deceive against Atletico Madrid and will want to return to winning ways in this game.

Deportivo Alaves are not in the best shape at the moment and cannot afford to slip up in this match. Sevilla are the better team and should be able to take all three points away from this fixture.

Prediction: Deportivo Alaves 0-2 Sevilla

Also Read: FSV Mainz 05 vs VfL Wolfsburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21