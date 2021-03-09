Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Atletico Madrid play their crucial game in hand in La Liga this week as they take on Athletic Bilbao at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday. Both teams have excellent players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Athletic Bilbao find themselves in eighth place in the La Liga standings at the moment and have been a resurgent force under Marcelino. The Basque giants edged an impressive Granada side to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will need to be at their best in this game.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, have endured a slump in recent weeks and cannot afford to drop points in this fixture. Los Colchoneros were held to a 1-1 draw by Real Madrid over the weekend and have plenty of work to do against Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday.

Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head

Atletico Madrid have an excellent record against Athletic Bilbao and have won 24 matches out of a total of 41 games played between the two teams. Athletic Bilbao have managed only 11 victories against Atletico Madrid and will need to take it up a notch this week.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in June last year and ended in a hard-fought 1-1 draw. Both teams are known for their tenacious style of play and have a point to prove going into this game.

Atletico Madrid form guide in La Liga: D-W-L-D-W

Athletic Bilbao form guide in La Liga: W-D-D-W-D

Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Team News

Atletico Madrid have a strong squad

Atletico Madrid

Jose Gimenez has made excellent progress with his recovery but is unlikely to be risked in this fixture. Joao Felix was benched in place of Angel Correa against Real Madrid and is set to start against Athletic Bilbao.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Jose Gimenez

Suspended: None

Athletic Bilbao need to win this game

Athletic Bilbao

Peru Nolaskoain is currently injured and will not be able to play a part in this game. Inigo Martinez served his suspension against Granada over the weekend and is available for the match against Atletico Madrid.

Injured: Peru Nolaskoain

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jan Oblak; Felipe, Mario Hermoso, Stefan Savic; Renan Lodi, Kieran Trippier, Marcos Llorete, Koke, Saul Niguez; Joao Felix, Luis Suarez

Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Unai Simon; Ander Capa, Inigo Martinez, Yeray Alvarez, Yuri Berchiche; Unai Lopez, Mikel Vesga; Iker Muniain, Inaki Williams, Oscar de Marcos; Raul Garcia

Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Atletico Madrid have been exceptional under Diego Simeone this season but are likely to face an intense battle with Barcelona and Real Madrid for the La Liga crown. Luis Suarez has been excellent for Atletico Madrid this season and will have a pivotal part to play in this match.

Athletic Bilbao have enjoyed an excellent year so far under Marcelino but will need to be at their best against a formidable Atletico Madrid outfit. Both teams have their fair share of strengths and weaknesses at the moment and are likely to share the spoils in this match.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 1-1 Athletic Bilbao

