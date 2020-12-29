Atletico Madrid vs Getafe prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Atletico Madrid are back in action in La Liga with a mid-week fixture as they take on Getafe at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday. Diego Simeone's side has enjoyed an excellent campaign so far and holds the upper hand going into this match.

Getafe are currently in 12th place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly inconsistent this season. The Madrid-based outfit held Celta Vigo to a 1-1 draw in its previous match and needs to put up a resilient front this week.

Atletico Madrid are currently at the top of the La Liga standings and have managed 32 points from only 13 matches this season. Los Colchoneros have taken La Liga by storm this year and will want to maintain their excellent string of results with a victory this week.

Atletico Madrid vs Getafe Head-to-Head

Atletico Madrid have faced Getafe on a total of 30 occasions since the turn of the century and have won 21 games against their local rivals. Getafe have managed only three victories against Atletico Madrid and will need to play out of their skins in this game.

The previous game between the two sides earlier this year ended in a comfortable 2-0 victory for Atletico Madrid. Marcos Llorente got on to the scoresheet on the day and will want to be at his best on Wednesday.

Atletico Madrid form guide in La Liga: W-W-L-W-W

Getafe form guide in La Liga: D-W-L-L-D

Atletico Madrid vs Getafe Team News

Kieran Trippier will not be available for this match

Atletico Madrid

Kieran Trippier has been suspended by the FA for a breach of regulations and is unlikely to feature in this match. Hector Herrera is an injury concern and will likely be rested against Getafe this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Hector Herrera

Suspended: Kieran Trippier

Getafe need to step up to the plate

Getafe

Allan-Romeo Nyom, Damian Suarez, and Erick Cabaco are currently suspended and will not be able to play against Atletico Madrid this week. Victor Mollejo is carrying a knock and remains a doubt for this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Victor Mollejo

Suspended: Allan-Romeo Nyom, Damian Suarez, Erick Cabaco

Atletico Madrid vs Getafe Predicted XI

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI (3-4-3): Jan Oblak; Mario Hermoso, Felipe, Stefan Savic; Yannick Carrasco, Marcos Llorente, Koke, Sime Vrsaljko; Angel Correa, Luis Suarez, Joao Felix

Getafe Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ruben Yanez; Mathias Olivera, Chema Rodriguez, Xabier Etxeita, Djene Dakonam; David Timor, Mauro Arambarri, Nemanja Maksimovic; Marc Cucurella, Enes Unal, Cucho Hernandez

Atletico Madrid vs Getafe Prediction

Atletico Madrid have one of the best squads in Spain and have excelled under Diego Simeone this season. The likes of Joao Felix and Luis Suarez have exceeded expectations this season and will want to guide their side across the finish line this week.

Getafe have had their fair share of moments this season but are not at their best at the moment. Atletico Madrid are in excellent form and are the favourites going into this match.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 2-0 Getafe

