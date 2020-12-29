Celta Vigo vs SD Huesca prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with yet another festive fixture as Celta Vigo host SD Huesca at the Balaidos Stadium on Wednesday. Celta Vigo have been resurgent in recent weeks and hold the upper hand in this game.

SD Huesca have endured a miserable La Liga campaign so far and are currently rooted to the bottom of the table. The away side held Levante to a 1-1 draw in its previous fixture and will need to pull off a similar performance against Celta Vigo this week.

Celta Vigo are currently in eighth place in the La Liga standings and have pulled off a stunning recovery after a poor start to the season. The Galicians were held to a draw by Getafe last week and have a point to prove this Wednesday.

Celta Vigo vs SD Huesca Head-to-Head

Over the past decade, Celta Vigo have faced SD Huesca on only six occasions in La Liga. SD Huesca have managed only one victory against Galicians and have lost three of their six encounters.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2019 and ended in an exhilarating 3-3 draw. Iago Aspas bagged a goal and two assists on the day and will have to play a massive role for Celta Vigo this week.

Celta Vigo form guide in La Liga: D-W-W-W-W

SD Huesca form guide in La Liga: D-L-W-D-L

Celta Vigo vs SD Huesca Team News

Celta Vigo have a strong squad

Celta Vigo

Santi Mina has received medical clearance ahead of the game against SD Huesca but is likely to start on the bench. David Junca, Kevin Vazquez, and Sergio Alvarez are currently injured and will not play a part in this match.

Injured: David Junca, Kevin Vazquez, Sergio Alvarez

Doubtful: Santi Mina

Suspended: None

Pablo Maffeo is unavailable at the moment

SD Huesca

Sandro Ramirez and Pablo Maffeo are currently injured and have been ruled out against Celta Vigo this week. Pablo Insua is suspended for this fixture and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Sandro Ramirez, Pablo Maffeo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Pablo Insua

Celta Vigo vs SD Huesca Predicted XI

Celta Vigo Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ruben Blanco; Hugo Mallo, Nestor Araujo, Jeison Murillo, Lucas Olaza; Fran Beltran, Renato Tapia, Denis Suarez, Nolito; Iago Aspas, Brais Mendez

SD Huesca Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alvaro Fernandez; Javi Galan, Dimitris Siovas, Jorge Pulido, Pedro Lopez; Pedro Mosquera, Mikel Rico; Borja Garcia, Javier Ontiveros, David Ferreiro; Shinji Okazaki

Celta Vigo vs SD Huesca Prediction

Celta Vigo have a formidable squad and have enjoyed an exceptional month in La Liga. The likes of Iago Aspas and Denis Suarez have been at their best in recent weeks and will play a pivotal role in this game.

SD Huesca have suffered from several defensive lapses this season and cannot afford another slip-up this week. Celta Vigo are the better side on paper and are the favourites to win this fixture.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 3-1 SD Huesca

