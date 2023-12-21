Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd December 2023

Atletico Madrid are set to play Sevilla at the Cívitas Metropolitano on Saturday in La Liga.

Atletico Madrid come into this game on the back of a 3-3 draw against Getafe in their most recent league game. A brace from French attacker Antoine Griezmann and a goal from striker Alvaro Morata for Atletico Madrid was cancelled out by a brace from striker Borja Mayoral and a goal from midfielder Oscar Rodriguez for Getafe. Atletico Madrid had Montenegrin centre-back Stefan Savic sent off in the first-half.

Sevilla, on the other hand, beat Granada 3-0 in their most recent league game. Goals from left-back Adria Pedrosa, Argentine attacker Lucas Ocampos and centre-back Sergio Ramos secured the win for Sevilla.

Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 35 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Atletico Madrid have won 13 games, lost nine and drawn 13.

French attacker Antoine Griezmann has managed 13 goal contributions in 17 league starts for Atletico Madrid this season.

Striker Alvaro Morata has managed 10 goal contributions in 13 league starts for Atletico Madrid this season.

Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri has managed six goal contributions in 12 league starts for Sevilla this season.

Belgian winger Dodi Lukebakio has managed three goal contributions in nine league starts for Sevilla this season.

Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla Prediction

Atletico Madrid are currently 4th in the league, having won two of their last five league games. They are 10 points behind league leaders Real Madrid, who have played a game more. They have not enjoyed the best of form recently, and given the already substantial gap between them and the league leaders, they cannot afford more dropped points.

Antoine Griezmann seems to have found the form that made Barcelona pay Atletico Madrid €120 million for him in 2019. The 32-year old is enjoying his second spell under Diego Simeone's leadership.

Sevilla, on the other hand, are 15th in the league, having won one of their last five league games. They have a new man in charge in the form of Quique Sanches Flores, a name Watford fans will be familiar with; the Spaniard had two spells as coach with the English side.

Sevilla are struggling; they have names like Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Ramos and Erik Lamela in the side, but have not been able to put together some good performances this season so far.

Atletico Madrid should win here.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 1-0 Sevilla

Tip 1: Result- Atletico Madrid

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Atletico Madrid to keep a clean sheet- yes