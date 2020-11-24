AZ Alkmaar vs Real Sociedad prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

AZ Alkmaar are set to play hosts to Real Sociedad at the AFAS Stadion on Thursday for their latest UEFA Europa League group stage game.

AZ Alkmaar come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over 10-man Emmen yesterday in the Eredivisie.

A first-half goal from former Stoke City centre-back and Netherlands international Bruno Martins Indi secured the win for Arne Slot's AZ Alkmaar against an Emmen side who had midfielder Lucas Bernadou sent off in the second half.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, beat Cadiz 1-0 on Sunday in La Liga. Young Swedish attacker Alexander Isak scored the only goal of the game to ensure victory for an in-form Real Sociedad side.

AZ Alkmaar vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head

AZ Alkmaar and Real Sociedad have previously played one game, which was the reverse fixture in this season's UEFA Europa League group stage.

In that game, Real Sociedad beat AZ Alkmaar 1-0 courtesy of a second-half goal from Spanish midfielder Portu.

AZ Alkmaar form guide in the Eredivisie: D-D-W-W-W

Real Sociedad form guide in La Liga: W-W-W-W-W

AZ Alkmaar vs Real Sociedad Team News

AZ Alkmaar manager Arne Slot could be without former Aston Villa centre-back and Netherlands international Ron Vlaar and former Southampton midfielder Jordy Clasie, who are both doubts to feature in this game due to injuries.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Ron Vlaar, Jordy Clasie

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Real Sociedad will be without Luca Sangalli and former Real Madrid midfielder Asier Illarramendi, who are both out injured.

Injured: Luca Sangalli, Asier Illarramendi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

AZ Alkmaar vs Real Sociedad Predicted XI

AZ Alkmaar Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marco Bizot, Jonas Svensson, Pantelis Chatzidiakos, Teun Koopmeiners, Owen Wijndal, Dani de Wit, Fredrik Midtsjo, Calvin Stengs, Jesper Karlsson, Myron Boadu, Albert Gudmundsson

Real Sociedad Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex Remiro, Aritz Elustondo, Robin Le Normand, Modibo Sagnan, Nacho Monreal, Mikel Merino, Ander Guevara, David Silva, Portu, Alexander Isak, Mikel Oyarzabal

AZ Alkmaar vs Real Sociedad Prediction

AZ Alkmaar sit at the top of their UEFA Europa League group. They have a young and exciting squad, with players like Calvin Stengs, Myron Boadu, Teun Koopmeiners and Owen Wijndal all considered potential future stars. They have all done well this season, and all four have already made their debut for the Dutch national team.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, sit third in the group, but are on the same points as AZ Alkmaar and Napoli. They have been one of the best teams in La Liga this season, and the addition of veteran midfielder David Silva has already compensated for the loss of last season's star player, Martin Odegaard.

A close match is expected. AZ Alkmaar play at home, and might just edge past Real Sociedad at the end of 90 minutes.

Prediction: AZ Alkmaar 1-0 Real Sociedad

