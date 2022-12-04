"Back in a Chelsea shirt" - Pundit urges Graham Potter to sign former player after sensational FIFA World Cup display

Former Chelsea defender Glen Johnson believes that Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala would be a good signing for his former club after his stellar performances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Musiala, 19, has emerged as one of the most skillful players in the world following his fine performances for the Bundesliga champions. Since arriving from Chelsea's youth academy for a fee of €200,000 in the summer of 2019, he has helped his current club lift nine trophies.

A technical dribbler adept at operating in multiple roles, Musiala has been in stellar form of late. He impressed at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar before Germany's exit, contributing one assist in the process.

Squawka @Squawka Jay Jay Okocha holds the record for most take-ons completed in a single World Cup game (15 against Italy in 1994).



Jamal Musiala against Costa Rica:



◎ 19 take-ons attempted

◉ 13 take-ons completed



At least Germany know which player they have to build around. 🩰 Jay Jay Okocha holds the record for most take-ons completed in a single World Cup game (15 against Italy in 1994).Jamal Musiala against Costa Rica:◎ 19 take-ons attempted◉ 13 take-ons completedAt least Germany know which player they have to build around. 🩰 https://t.co/V19RlUtLE5

Speaking to FairBettingSites, Johnson urged Chelsea and Liverpool to pursue the former England U21 international's signature. He said:

"I'd like to see Jamal Musiala in a Liverpool or back in a Chelsea shirt, especially with the way he's playing at the moment. Most top teams would bite their arm off for him. Musiala was getting involved in most of Germany's attacks before they were knocked out. He looks like he would really suit the Premier League."

Sharing his thoughts on Musiala, Johnson added:

"I wish he was still English, but he's probably the last person we need because of the talent we have in his position already. Musiala would get into the England team, he would certainly go toe-to-toe with all the other midfielders in the team. I'd definitely say he's good enough to start for England."

Musiala, who switched his international allegiances in February last year, has been in explosive form at the club level in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign. He has scored 12 goals and contributed 10 assists in 22 matches across all competitions for Julian Nagelsmann's side so far.

According to Transfermarkt, Musiala is currently valued at £86 million.

Chelsea star Ruben Loftus-Cheek garners shock interest from Serie A giants

According to Calciomercato, Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has emerged as a transfer target for AC Milan following discussions between the Serie A outfit and the player's agency Stellar Group. Rennes forward Jeremy Doku has also been identified as a potential arrival.

Loftus-Cheek, 26, has recently established himself as a regular starter for Chelsea under the helm of new boss Graham Potter. After featuring in just 18 starts across all competitions last campaign, he has already started 14 matches in the ongoing 2022-23 season.

A box-to-box operator renowned for his passing and dribbling, the 10-cap England international has been with the Blues since 2004. Since making his debut, he has helped his boyhood club lift five trophies.

Loftus-Cheek, who has a contract until June 2024, has scored 13 goals and laid out 17 assists in 142 overall appearances for the Blues.

Get Netherlands vs USA live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes