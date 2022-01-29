Bali United vs Borneo FC prediction, preview, team news and more | Indonesian Liga 1 2021-22

The Indonesian Liga 1 is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Bali United take on Borneo FC on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will need to step up in this match.

Borneo FC are in eighth place in the Liga 1 standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side suffered a 1-0 defeat against Persib last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Bali United, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have improved since the turn of the new year. The hosts eased past Persita by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Bali United vs Borneo FC Head-to-Head

Borneo FC have a slight edge over Bali United and have won three out of nine games played between the two teams. Bali United have managed two victories against Borneo FC and will want to level the scales on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in September last year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams squandered chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Bali United form guide in Indonesian Liga 1: W-W-W-L-L

Borneo FC form guide in Indonesian Liga 1: L-W-D-D-L

Bali United vs Borneo FC Team News

Bali United have a strong squad

Bali United

Gunawan Dwi Cayho and Fadil Sausu are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Bali United are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team this weekend.

Injured: Gunawan Dwi Cayho, Fadil Sausu

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Rizky Pellu

Borneo FC need to win this game

Borneo FC

Serdy Ephyfano and Jonathan Bustos are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Rifad Marasabessy is serving a suspension and will not be available for selection.

Injured: Serdy Ephyfano, Jonathan Bustos

Suspended: Rifad Marasabessy

Unavailable: Terens Puhiri

Bali United vs Borneo FC Predicted XI

Bali United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Wawan Hendrawan; Ricky Fajrin, Willian Pacheco, Leonard Tupamahu, Made Andhika; Brwa Nouri, Fadil Sausu, Stefano Lilipaly; Privat Mbarga, Muhammad Rachmat, Ilija Spasojevic

Borneo Predicted XI (3-4-3): Gianluca Pandeynuwu; Marckho Merauje, Nur Diansyah, Wildansyah; Leo Guntara, Wahyudi Hamisi, Hendro Siswanto, Fajar Fathur Rahman; Boaz Solossa, Wawan Febrianto, Francisco Torres

Bali United vs Borneo FC Prediction

Bali United have managed three consecutive victories in the league and have recovered from a decidedly shaky start to their campaign. The hosts have impressive players in their ranks and will want to step up this weekend.

Borneo FC have struggled to meet expectations this season and will need to play out of their skins on Saturday. Bali United are the better team, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bali United 1-0 Borneo FC

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi