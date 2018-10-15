Ballon d’Or 2018: 16 Footballers pick their winner

Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid

Ballon d’Or trophy is the most coveted trophy in the soccer world and the world is animated at predicting the footballer who will get the honours in 2018.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi together have been the most successful winners of Ballon d’Or, and those two stalwarts are once again in the race this year. Another top contender is the Real Madrid star and the FIFA best player of the year award winner, Luka Modric.

While the ardent fans of Mohamed Salah would like him to win Ballon d’Or 2018, it is highly unlikely the Liverpool star will get to the podium. Frenchmen Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe are also favourites to get to the final three lists. There are also outside contenders like Eden Hazard, Raphael Varane and N'Golo Kante who could sway considerable votes in their favour.

In this scenario, let us look at what the top football professionals in the world have to say about Ballon d’Or and who they think are the top contenders for the trophy in 2018.

#1 Blaise Matuidi

Blaise Matuidi

Matuidi was diplomatic in his answer when asked to pick the Ballon d’Or 2018 winner. Even though he tried to make an effort not to antagonize anyone, he could not help but say it out loud that Kylian Mbappe, his French teammate at France national football team deserves the award.

"He's among the nominees so he can win. He's shown that he is a great player despite his young age, What he shows on the pitch is very impressive. We also see it in training.

We are very happy to work with him.I'm not going to give favourites because I don't want to have enemies in the group. May the best man win.But Mbappe has everything to win the Ballon d'Or this year or in the future."

#2 Andriy Shevchenko

Andriy Shevchenko won the Ballon d’Or in 2004 beating the likes of Ronaldinho and Deco. When queried about who he thinks is the absolute favourite to win the Ballon d’Or 2018, he clearly backed Belgium playmaker Eden Hazard to win it.

It is even on the backdrop of Hazard putting himself out of contention of winning Ballon d’Or this year and publicly joking that he may need to look at a Spain move to win Ballon d’Or.

People like to see goals scored. Hazard is a phenomenal, fantastic player, but he wasn’t getting those 20-25 goals per season. This season he already has eight, so he’s on the road to that number. He has every chance of winning the Ballon d’Or.

