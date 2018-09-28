Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Godin desperate for Griezmann to end Ronaldo-Messi Ballon d'Or dominance

Omnisport
NEWS
News
94   //    28 Sep 2018, 15:47 IST
griezmann-cropped
Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann

Diego Godin hopes with "all my heart" his Atletico Madrid team-mate Antoine Griezmann ends Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's dominance of the Ballon d'Or this year.

Griezmann played a major role in Atletico's Europa League and UEFA Super Cup successes in 2018, as well as France's victorious World Cup campaign.

The forward has spoken openly about his chances of winning the Ballon d'Or, previously claiming there is not much more he could have done to be in with a shot of being the first person to beat Messi and Ronaldo to the coveted prize since Kaka in 2007.

Griezmann was not named in the final three for the Best FIFA Men's Player award, won by Luka Modric, but Godin is fully behind the campaign for him to win the Ballon d'Or.

"As a team-mate, as captain and as a friend, I hope with all my heart that Antoine wins the Ballon d'Or," Godin told French publication L'Equipe.

"I know he would be very happy and all of us at Atletico will share his happiness if that were the case, and the French too.

"Antoine's role goes far beyond scoring goals or making assists. He is, above all, a team player; a player who puts the collective before everything.

"He knows and feels what he needs to do on the pitch for the common good. Antoine understands the game very well and makes the right decisions for others.

"Moreover, he has emotional intelligence to move properly on the pitch. Antoine stands out, makes the difference."

