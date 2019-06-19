Ballon d'Or 2019: Top 5 Contenders from the Premier League

Deepungsu Pandit FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 19 Jun 2019, 13:11 IST

Will the Ballon d'Or come home to the Premier League this year?

The 2018/19 season saw a rise of the power of the Premier League in Europe. Both the UEFA Europa League finals as well as the Champions League finals were contested between English teams. Chelsea won the Europa League, while Liverpool were the Champions League winners. Premier League, as such, ruled over both UEFA competitions and established its dominance over all of Europe.

It is, therefore, fitting to expect that there could be a similar dominance in the Ballon d'Or 2019 race as well. For it is the first time in over a decade that a Premier League player could actually win the coveted award.

On that note, we bring you the top 5 contenders for the Ballon d'Or 2019 from the Premier League.

#5 Sergio Aguero (Argentina, Manchester City)

Burnley FC v Manchester City - Premier League

The Argentine striker is already a Premier League legend and was at the peak of his form last season. Aguero was exceptional for City, as they won a domestic treble and saw off an inspired challenge from Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

Perhaps the only low point in this season for the lethal goal-scorer was narrowly missing out on his second Premier League Golden Boot, by only a solitary goal. He finished the season with 30 goals from 45 games in all competitions for Manchester City and also registered nine assists.

Despite being 31 years of age, Aguero still is one of the deadliest finishers in world football. His turns and his ability to carve out spaces to shoot at goal make him dangerous in the box. The Argentine is also absolutely brilliant with his back to the goal and is also a master at keeping possession. Last season, Aguero showed time and again why Guardiola struck with him and picked him to lead the City juggernaut.

Aguero ended the season with the Premier League, the FA Cup as well as the League Cup. He is currently with the Argentina squad competing in the Copa America, where a good showing could sum up a fine season for City's leading goal scorer. As of now, Sergio Aguero is fifth among the top contenders for the 2019 Ballon d'Or, from the Premier League.

If looked at it in terms of consistency, Aguero is right on top. Another season - another 20-goal campaign for the forward.

