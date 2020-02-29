Ballon d'Or 2020: Ranking the top 5 favourites - March 2020

The Ballon d'Or

The Ballon d'Or is the pinnacle of the individual accolades in world football and is awarded at the end of the year to the best player in the world. In 2019, Lionel Messi became the first player in the history of the game to win the award for the sixth time, as the Argentinian pipped the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane to the award.

The France Football showpiece is set to be awarded in December 2020 and the usual suspects are set to be in contention for the same once again, as van Dijk aims to become the first defender since Fabio Cannavaro in 2006 to win the award.

Every footballer across the world is eligible to win the award and a combination of votes from journalists, coaches and national team captains will decide the winner for the same. On that note, here are the Ballon d'Or power rankings for the month of March.

#5 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich/Poland)

Tottenham Hotspur v Bayern Muenchen: Group B - UEFA Champions League

Robert Lewandowski has been one of the most potent goalscorers in the modern era and the veteran striker has been in scintillating form this season, as he has spearheaded the Bayern Munich's title charge and their push for a first UEFA Champions League crown since the days of Jupp Heynckes.

With 39 goals and five assists across 33 appearances in all competitions, the Polish hitman has led from the front and kept Bayern in contention of retaining their Bundesliga crown, despite the reigning champions blowing hot and cold at the start of the season under Niko Kovac. Since then, the Croatian tactician has been replaced by former academy manager Hansi Flick in the managerial hot-seat and Bayern have returned to their brilliant best, with Lewandowski in the forefront of it all.

Having been pitted against Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie, Bayern smelt blood and were courting revenge for the final at the Allianz Arena in 2012 and Lewandowski delivered when it mattered the most. With a goal and 2 assists to his name in a blistering second-half spell, the Bavarians sealed a stunning 3-0 victory at Stamford Bridge to put the tie beyond reasonable doubt, as the 31-year-old produced a clinical showing away from home.

Lewandowski is injured currently but Bayern will hope for their talisman to rehabilitate and return in peak physical condition for the business end of the season, as he looks set to be in contention for the Ballon d'Or and the European Golden Boot.

