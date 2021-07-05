Ballon d'Or 2021: Ranking the top 5 favourites - July 2021

The 2021 Ballon d'Or award has a lot of strong contenders. From the usual suspects like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to players who have shown incredible consistency right throughout the year, the Ballon d'Or race is set to go down to the wire.

The race for the Ballon d'Or award could well be impacted by performances in the 2 major international tournaments this year - Copa America 2021 and Euro 2020. With both tournaments heading to their conclusion, there have been some players who have really staked a claim for the award with some good performances for their respective countries.

Euro 2020 and Copa America 2021 might have a huge role to play in the Ballon d'Or 2021 award

With some major contenders for the award already eliminated from Euro 2020, the results in the two major international tournaments could tilt the scales in the favor of some of the other players and make them favorites for the prestigious individual prize.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the 5 favorites to win the Ballon d'Or award in 2021

#5 Harry Kane (Tottenham/England)

Ukraine v England - UEFA Euro 2020: Quarter-final

Harry Kane was arguably the best player in the Premier League in the 2020/21 season. The Tottenham Hotspur captain won the Golden Boot and even had the highest number of assists in the league.

After a slow start with England at Euro 2020, Harry Kane has started to show why he is regarded as one of the most threatening strikers in world football at the moment. An extremely intelligent player and a lethally clinical finisher, Harry Kane could well become one of the major contenders for the Ballon d'Or award if England win Euro 2020.

Harry Kane… best centre forward in World football for me. People tried to talk because he didn’t score for a couple of games but goes back to that old saying, form is temporary but class is permanent 🤝 — James Maddison (@Madders10) July 3, 2021

With 3 goals in the tournament so far, Kane is just 2 behind the Euro 2020 Golden Boot leaders - Cristiano Ronaldo and Patrik Schick. If England do end up winning the tournament and if Harry Kane grabs a goal in either the semi-finals or final, he could well end up winning the Ballon d'Or award in 2021.

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus/Portugal)

Portugal v France - UEFA Euro 2020: Group F

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a fine individual season. Unfortunately, both his club and country have failed to win major trophies (other than the Coppa Italia) this year. The 5-time Ballon d'Or winner was in great goalscoring form for Portugal at Euro 2020 and scored 5 goals in just 4 matches.

However, with Juventus failing to win either the Serie A or Champions League and Portugal getting knocked out in the Round of 16 against Belgium at Euro 2020, it will be tough for Cristiano Ronaldo to win the Ballon d'Or this year.

Cristiano Ronaldo is still the top scorer of the #Euro2020 with 5 goals. pic.twitter.com/qZwWxC18lJ — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) July 3, 2021

Individually, it has been another spectacular and record-breaking season for the Portugal superstar. If Cristiano Ronaldo somehow manages to win the Euro 2020 Golden Boot and starts the new season in spectacular form, he might have an outside chance of winning another Ballon d'Or award.

