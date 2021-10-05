Ballon d'Or 2021: Top 5 players who are unlikely to finish in the top 5 this season 

The Ballon d'Or is without doubt the most prestigious individual prize in football. It is awarded by France Football magazine to honour the best performing footballer across a calendar year.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated the Ballon d'Or race in recent years

The Ballon d'Or winner is picked on the basis of a combination of votes from journalists, national team captains and coaches. Lionel Messi is the player with the most number of Ballon d'Or wins in history. The Argentina international has won the award a record six times.

He is followed closely by his eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who has five to his name. In the past 12 editions of the award, only Luka Modric has been able to beat Messi and Ronaldo to the award.

The Ballon d'Or was canceled last year in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic but it is all set to take place later this year. The race for the Ballon d'Or has been blown wide open and we have plenty of worthy contenders.

But here today, we take a look at five of the best players who are unlikely to make it to the top five of the Ballon d'Or race this year.

#5 Karim Benzema (France/Real Madrid)

Karim Benzema has been on fire in the 2021-22 season up until now. The Frenchman has been in sublime form, scoring 10 goals and registering seven assists in just 10 appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid.

He also justified his call up to the France national side after six years by scoring four goals in four appearances at Euro 2020. However, Real Madrid went trophyless in the 2020-21 season for the first time after 11 years.

France's early exit from the European championship has greatly hampered Benzema's chances too. Otherwise he would have been a very serious contender this year. Benzema scored 30 goals and provided nine assists in 46 appearances across all competitions for Los Blancos in the 2020-21 season.

#4 Erling Haaland (Norway/Borussia Dortmund)

Borussia Dortmund's goalscoring machine Erling Haaland has firmly established himself as one of the finest strikers in the world. The 21-year-old is a prolific striker and is arguably the most sought-after player in the world right now.

In the 2020-21 season, Haaland scored 41 goals and provided 12 assists in 41 appearances across all competitions. He also won the DFB Pokal with Borussia Dortmund last term.

He has got off to a great start in the 2021-22 season as well, scoring 11 goals and four assists in eight appearances across all competitions so far. However, Norway failed to qualify for Euro 2020 and as a result, Haaland had a quiet summer.

A lack of major trophies will prevent the youngster from cracking the top 5 in the Ballon d'Or race this time.

