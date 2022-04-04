Ballon d'Or 2022: Ranking the top 5 favorites - April 2022

The Ballon d'Or is the most prestigious individual prize in the world of football. Only the cream of the crop have been able to wrap their hands around the Ballon d'Or trophy.

The award is presented by French news magazine France Football to honor the best performing footballer in a calendar year. Lionel Messi won the Ballon d'Or for a record seventh time last year.

The Ballon d'Or winner is decided on the basis of a combination of votes

Voters are divided into three categories - media representatives, national team captains and coaches.

Unlike previous years, this year's Ballon d'Or race has been blown wide open. There are plenty of early favorites in this year's race. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top five favorites to win the 2022 Ballon d'Or.

#5 Riyad Mahrez (Algeria/Manchester City)

Crystal Palace v Manchester City - Premier League

Manchester City have been at their dominant best for the majority of the season so far. Despite not having a traditional out-and-out striker in their squad, City have had no trouble finding goals. That is, in no short part, thanks to their technically proficient midfielders and forwards.

Riyad Mahrez is chief among those. The Algerian international has been in scintillating form this season and has produced multiple mesmerizing displays for Pep Guardiola's men.

He is a menacing presence down the right flank, drifting past defenders with the grace of a gazelle and upending defences with his quick feet and technical ability. The 31-year-old has scored 22 goals and provided seven assists in 36 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City this term.

#4 Mohamed Salah (Egypt/Liverpool)

Burnley v Liverpool - Premier League

Mohamed Salah is in the form of his life but unfortunately, he won't play a part in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Egypt failed to qualify for the World Cup, falling to Senegal in the third round of the African World Cup Qualifiers.

Salah could have also already had a trophy in the cabinet but the Pharaohs failed to get the better of the same opponents, Senegal, in the 2021 AFCON final. But the 29-year-old's individual brilliance has really shone through this season for Liverpool.

Salah has looked sharper than ever for Jurgen Klopp's men and could yet sign off on a high as the Reds remain firmly in the hunt for all major silverware this season. In 37 appearances across all competitions this term, Salah has scored 28 goals and provided 10 assists.

#3 Kylian Mbappe (France/Paris Saint-Germain)

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain crashed out of the Champions League in the Round of 16 against Real Madrid in rather unceremonious fashion. Kylian Mbappe was perhaps the only player to walk away from the tie with his head held high, having scored a goal apiece in each leg against Los Blancos.

Mbappe has been PSG's standout performer this season by a mile. He is growing in confidence and has that extra something about him in the final third which helps him create chances out of nothing. Mbappe's blistering pace, trickery and composure in the attacking realms is growing steadily.

He has scored 28 goals and provided 20 assists in 38 appearances across all competitions for PSG so far this season.

#2 Robert Lewandowski (Poland/Bayern Munich)

Sport-Club Freiburg v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga

Will Robert Lewandowski finally get his Ballon d'Or? The consensus is that the Bayern Munich striker was robbed off the award when it was canceled in 2020 and that it wouldn't have shocked anyone if he pipped Messi to the award last year.

The 33-year-old is the most prolific striker in Europe's top five leagues. He has been scoring goals for fun for both club and country. In the last week of March, Lewandowski scored a goal for Poland as they beat Sweden to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In 38 appearances across all competitions, the Bayern Munich markman has scored 45 goals and provided four assists so far this season. Lewandowski is once again widely viewed as a favorite in the race for the Ballon d'Or.

#1 Karim Benzema (France/Real Madrid)

RC Celta de Vigo v Real Madrid CF - La Liga Santander

Karim Benzema has always been a vital cog at Real Madrid since joining the club in 2009. But his importance to the team has never been more apparent than at present. Real Madrid are having quite a good season and are at the top of the La Liga table. They've also made it to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The Frenchman has been in sublime form for Real Madrid this season and he has been the main reason why they've fared as well as they have. Carlo Ancelotti's men have suffered in Benzema's absence this season. The 34-year-old is the one who makes things happen for his side in the final third.

In 35 appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid so far this season, Benzema has scored 34 goals and provided 13 assists. He is almost certain to make it to the Ballon d'Or podium and possibly win the award for the first time in his career.

