Ballon d'Or 2023: Ranking the top 5 favorites - April 2023

The Ballon d'Or is the most prestigious individual award in the world of football. It is awarded by France Football magazine and is given to the best male player of the season.

The winner of the Ballon d'Or is chosen on the basis of a combination of votes by a panel of international journalists, national team captains and coaches.

Winning the Ballon d'Or is a significant achievement in a player's career and is a testament to their exceptional skills, performances and contributions to their team and the sport.

Many of the all-time greats of football, including Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Johan Cruyff, have won the award multiple times, cementing their place in football history.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top five favorites to win the Ballon d'Or this year.

#5 Khvicha Kvaratkshelia (Georgia/Napoli)

US Sassuolo v SSC Napoli - Serie A

Khvicha Kvaratkshelia, the breakout player of the 2022-23 season in Europe, has been an absolute revelation this term. The Georgia international has been in sublime form for club and country in the ongoing campaign..

He has been a standout performer for Napoli and his contributions have played a crucial role in their title charge this season.

The Partenopei are currently on course to win the Serie A title and are now well-positioned to have a strong Champions League run as well. Kvaratskhelia has made 31 appearances for Napoli in all competitions so far this season, with 14 goals and 16 assists.

#4 Victor Osimhen (Nigeria/Napoli)

SSC Napoli v Eintracht Frankfurt: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League

Victor Osimhen's improvement over the course of the 2022-23 season has surprised many. While few have doubted the Nigeria international's potential, few could have predicted how quickly he'd burgeon into one of the most lethal centre-forwards in Europe.

Osimhen has done a stellar job for Napoli this season and has been a menacing presence up top for them. He has been a handful to deal with for defenders thanks to his blistering pace, sharp movement and clinical finishing.

In 29 appearances across all competitions so far this season, the 24-year-old has scored 25 goals and provided four assists.

#3 Kylian Mbappe (France/Paris Saint-Germain)

FC Bayern München v Paris Saint-Germain: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League

Kylian Mbappe is tipped to win multiple Ballon d'Or awards in the future. Despite his sensational achievements this season, including scoring a hat-trick in the 2022 World Cup final albeit in a losing affair, he might not win the Ballon d'Or this year.

Paris Saint-Germain's Round of 16 exit from the Champions League has gravely damaged his chances in the race for the Ballon d'Or this season. But Mbappe's numbers this term are still quite spectacular.

In 34 appearances across all competitions for PSG so far this season, the 24-year-old has scored 31 goals and provided eight assists.

#2 Erling Haaland (Norway/Manchester City)

Manchester City v RB Leipzig: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League

Erling Haaland's phenomenal goalscoring form definitely gives Manchester City an edge in the UEFA Champions League this season. The Norwegian striker looks unstoppable in the form he is in and has already scored six hat-tricks in his debut campaign for Manchester City.

Haaland's lack of achievements on the international front could, however, cost him dearly in the race for the Ballon d'Or. To make matters worse, Arsenal seem set to beat City to the Premier League title as well.

But if Haaland can fire Pep Guardiola's side to the Champions League title, his chances of winning the Ballon d'Or will receive a major boost. In 37 appearances across all competitions so far this season, the 22-year-old has scored 42 goals and provided five assists.

#1 Lionel Messi (Argentina/Paris Saint-Germain)

Argentina v Panama - International Friendly

Failing to take PSG past the Round of 16 was a major disappointment but Lionel Messi might have already done enough to earn a record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or this year. With seven goals and three assists in eight appearances, Messi fired Argentina to World Cup glory in 2022.

He also won the Golden Ball at the tournament. Messi has managed to put up incredible numbers for PSG as well this term. In 33 appearances across all competitions so far this campaign, the 35-year-old has scored 18 goals and provided 17 assists.

He is likely to add the Ligue 1 title to his trophy collection for the season and that might just prove to be enough for him to win the Ballon d'Or once again.

Poll : 0 votes