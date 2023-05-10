Ballon d'Or 2023: Ranking the top 5 favorites - May 2023

The Ballon d'Or is an annual football award presented by French news magazine 'France Football' and it is presented to the best performing footballer in a season. The Ballon d'Or is widely considered the most prestigious individual prize in football.

The winner is selected by a panel of international journalists, national team captains and coaches. The Ballon d'Or is highly coveted by footballers worldwide and winning it is a significant achievement in a player's career.

The list of winners includes some of the most iconic names in football history, including Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Michel Platini and Johan Cruyff.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five favorites to win the Ballon d'Or this year.

#5 Victor Osimhen (Nigeria/Napoli)

Victor Osimhen is being celebrated as a hero in Napoli and the Nigerian marksman has etched his name into Naples folklore after firing his team to their first Serie A title in 33 years. He has simply been on a different level altogether this season and it looks like he's close to hitting his prime.

Osimhen's goalscoring form has been one of the key factors behind Napoli's dominance in the league this season. The Nigeria international has scored 28 goals and provided five assists in 35 appearances across all competitions for the Partenopei so far this season.

#4 Vincius Junior (Brazil/Real Madrid)

Vinicius Junior is arguably the most exciting winger in the world right now. He has been going from strength to strength over the past couple of seasons and has now established himself as Real Madrid's main man in attack.

Vinicius is one of the best footballers in the world right now and is an absolute menace with the ball at his feet. He loves taking defenders on and leaving them chasing shadows. The Brazilian maverick is very direct with his approach and can always be relied on to take the game to the opposition.

The 22-year-old has scored 23 goals and provided 21 assists in 51 appearances in all competitions for Carlo Ancelotti's side so far this season.

#3 Kylian Mbappe (France/Paris Saint-Germain)

Kylian Mbappe has had a phenomenal season at an individual level. But that's been the case with him for years now and unfortunately for him, he has always stopped short of winning the Ballon d'Or. It looks like Mbappe will need to be content with a place on the Ballon d'Or podium once again.

The Frenchman has been among the goals for club and country. He almost fired France to World Cup glory but couldn't inspire Paris Saint-Germain past the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. Mbappe is likely to finish the season as the top scorer in Ligue 1 and win the league title as well.

However, whether those achievements will propel him to the Ballon d'Or remains to be seen. He has scored 36 goals and provided nine assists in 39 appearances across all comnpetitions for PSG so far this term.

#2 Lionel Messi (Argentina/Paris Saint-Germain)

For the first time since winning the World Cup with Argentina, Lionel Messi has slipped from the top of our Ballon d'Or rankings. The legendary Argentine has been unable to gather as much momentum as his competition in recent weeks and his form has been underwhelming of late.

Messi still has spectacular numbers to boast. He has scored 20 goals and provided 19 assists in 37 appearances across all competitions for PSG so far this season.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is likely to win the Ligue 1 title as well. But will it be enough to earn him a record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or? We'll have to wait and see.

#1 Erling Haaland (Norway/Manchester City)

Manchester City could very well win the continental treble this season and Erling Haaland has been their best player this term without a question. The Norwegian striker has been in phenomenal goalscoring form for the Cityzens since joining the club last summer.

He has looked unstoppable at times and has already broken the record for the most goals scored in a 38-game Premier League season. Haaland's all-round game has evolved over the course of the campaign and it is scary to think that he is only 22 years old.

Haaland has scored 51 goals an provided eight assists in 47 appearances in all competitions for Manchester City so far this season. Could he win the Ballon d'Or this year? No one would be shocked if he does.

