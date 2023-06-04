Ballon d'Or 2023: Ranking the top 5 favourites - June 2023

The Ballon d'Or is the most prestigious individual prize in football. This coveted award, with its rich heritage and revered history, has come to represent the pinnacle of individual achievement in the beautiful game.

Every year, the world eagerly awaits the unveiling of the Ballon d'Or winner, as football's most exceptional talents vie for the honour of being crowned the best player on the planet.

Beyond the glitz and glamour, the Ballon d'Or stands as a testament to the relentless pursuit of greatness and the immortalization of footballing legends. The winner of the award is chosen on the basis of a combination of votes from media representatives, national team captains and coaches.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five favourites to win the 2023 Ballon d'Or (2023).

#5 Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

SSC Napoli v ACF Fiorentina - Serie A

Victor Osimhen stepped it up massively this season and by virtue of his heroics over the course of the campaign, he has now established himself as one of the best strikers in the world.

The Nigeria international has been a standout performer for Luciano Spalletti's team, helping them win the Serie A title and reach the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League.

Osimhen is a powerful and athletic striker who is good at using his strength to hold up the ball and bring others into play. He is also a clinical finisher who is capable of scoring goals from all over the pitch.

In 38 appearances across all competitions for Napoli in the 2022-23 season, Osimhen scored 30 goals and provided five assists. Has he done enough to earn a place on the Ballon d'Or podium? It's difficult to say.

#4 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Manchester City v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Kevin De Bruyne has done an incredible job for Manchester City in recent seasons and the 2022-23 campaign has been no different. De Bruyne has been City's creative lynchpin and his incredible passing ability and vision continue to astound fans and pundits alike.

De Bruyne has scored 10 goals and provided a whopping 31 assists in 48 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City so far this season. He has won the Premier League title and the FA Cup as well and is a serious contender for the 2023 Ballon d'Or.

#3 Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

Paris Saint-Germain v Clermont Foot - Ligue 1 Uber Eats

Paris Saint-Germain's early Champions League exit in the Round of 16 at the hands of Bayern Munich has done no favours for Kylian Mbappe and his quest for his maiden Ballon d'Or. But Mbappe's incredible goalscoring form for both club and country could be enough to propel him to the podium.

Mbappe has scored more than 50 goals for club and country this season. He bagged the Golden Boot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and also scored a hat-trick in the final against Argentina.

In 43 appearances in all competitions so far this season for Paris Saint-Germain, the 24-year-old has scored 41 goals and provided 10 assists.

#2 Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain)

Paris Saint-Germain v Clermont Foot - Ligue 1 Uber Eats

Firing Argentina to World Cup glory and winning the Golden Ball at football's showpiece event had made Lionel Messi the favourite to win a record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or. But domestically, despite his incredible numbers, it's been a bit of an underwhelming season for the Argentinian legend.

He has helped PSG win the Ligue 1 title but an early exit from the Champions League was a huge setback. Messi could still win the Ballon d'Or but he might not be a clear-cut favourite anymore.

In 41 appearances across all competitions for PSG this season, the 35-year-old has scored 21 goals and provided 20 assists.

Squawka @Squawka



◉ 32 games

◉ 16 assists



He also scored 16 goals. Lionel Messi provided more assists than any other Ligue 1 player in 2022/23, while only Kevin De Bruyne could match him in Europe's top five leagues:◉ 32 games◉ 16 assistsHe also scored 16 goals. Lionel Messi provided more assists than any other Ligue 1 player in 2022/23, while only Kevin De Bruyne could match him in Europe's top five leagues:◉ 32 games◉ 16 assists He also scored 16 goals. ⚽ https://t.co/SNBC37d9zE

#1 Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Manchester City v Manchester United: Emirates FA Cup Final

A continental treble looks to be on the way for Erling Haaland after already winning the Premier League title and the FA Cup title with Manchester City. Haaland's phenomenal goalscoring form has already seen him break the record for most goals scored in a single Premier League season.

He is also set to win the European Golden Shoe after scoring 36 goals in the Premier League this term.

If he can help City thump Inter Milan in the Champions League final, he is likely to leapfrog Lionel Messi to the 2023 Ballon d'Or. In 52 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City so far this season, Haaland has scored 52 goals and provided nine assists.

GOAL @goal Erling Haaland's perfect first season Erling Haaland's perfect first season 💙 https://t.co/UpdnFLkZPg

Paul Merson predicts the result of FA Cup final between Man City and Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes