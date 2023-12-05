Ballon d'Or 2024: Ranking the top 5 favourites - December 2024

The race for the 2024 Ballon d'Or began with the commencement of the 2023-24 season. The Ballon d'Or is football's most coveted individual prize and it feels like we're moving into a new era as far as the prized honour is concerned.

Lionel Messi won the award for a record-extending eighth time last year. Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated the Ballon d'Or scene in recent times. However, with both veterans in their late 30s, we could have new winners starting this year.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top five favourites to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

#5 Cristiano Ronaldo | Portugal/Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't seem to be slowing down

Cristiano Ronaldo is not ready to bow out of the scene just yet. The Portuguese legend currently plies his trade for Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr and he should be winding down his career right about now. However, Ronaldo has been tearing it up for club and country of late.

He has been in prolific goalscoring form and is currently the leading goalscorer in the Saudi Pro League this season. Ronaldo has scored 18 goals and provided nine assists in 20 appearances across all competitions for Al-Nassr so far this term.

He might need to outdo himself on the international front as well to win the Ballon d'Or a sixth time in his career. With Portugal viewed as one of the favourites to win Euro 2024, there is every chance that Ronaldo becomes a part of the Ballon d'Or conversation next year.

#4 Kylian Mbappe | France/Paris Saint-Germain

Kylian Mbappe is already a perennial Ballon d'Or contender in many's eyes

Kylian Mbappe has been carrying the France national team and Paris Saint-Germain on his shoulders for a hot minute. Mbappe is widely tipped to win multiple Ballons d'Or in the future and his time might start next year.

The 24-year-old has been in great form for PSG in the early stages of the 2023-24 season. He continues to terrorize defenders with his explosive pace, quick feet and incredible shooting ability. Mbappe has scored 18 goals and provided two assists in 20 appearances across all competitions for PSG so far this season.

#3 Erling Haaland | Norway/Manchester City

Erling Haaland is expected to challenge for multiple Ballons d'Or in the future

Erling Haaland did everything within his power to win the 2023 Ballon d'Or. He scored more than 50 goals for Manchester City in their continental treble-winning campaign last term. However, he still stopped just short of taking home the grand prize.

Haaland seems to be engrossed in making a strong case for himself once again this season. He has been in good goalscoring form and if City can take home multiple trophies this term like they did in the 2022-23 season, he will be a strong contender in 2024 as well.

Haaland has scored 19 goals and provided five assists in 21 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City so far this term.

#2 Harry Kane | England/Bayern Munich

Harry Kane could be a contender for the 2024 Ballon d'Or if he continues his rich vein of form for Bayern

Having rid himself of the burden of carrying Tottenham Hotspur, Harry Kane finally looks free to go accomplish his dreams. He is 30 now and we can only wish he turned things around a little earlier for his own sake but thankfully, Kane seems to still be playing at the peak of his powers.

He has been in spectacular form for Bayern Munich in the 2023-24 season and has been excellent in front of goal so far. Flourishing in the Bundesliga, Kane has seamlessly adapted, netting an impressive 22 goals and delivering seven assists in just 18 appearances for across all competitions this season.

#1 Jude Bellingham | England/Real Madrid

Spain Soccer Champions League

Nobody could have predicted the sheer impact Jude Bellingham has had at Real Madrid in his early days in the Spanish capital. To say that he has hit the ground running at the Santiago Bernabeu following his high-profile switch from Borussia Dortmund this summer would be an understatement.

Bellingham has thrived in an advanced role at Madrid and has been a monstrous presence for them, especially in the attacking third. He is expected to be a massive asset for England at Euro 2024 as well.

At the age of 20, Bellingham looks close to being a complete footballer. His technical qualities, game intelligence and leadership qualities are at par with the best in the business. He has scored 15 goals and provided four assists in 17 appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid so far this season.