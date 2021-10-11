5 clubs with the most players in the Ballon d'Or 30-men list 2021

France Football has released the final 30 of the Ballon d'Or 2021. The list features 30 individuals who gave their best throughout the year. Voted by sports journalists and coaches/captains of every nation, Ballon d'Or is the most prestigious individual accolade in football.

How well the player thrives as an individual while also benefitting his team is taken into consideration during the voting process. However, the same can't always be the parameter as some individual performances just can't be ignored.

In this article, let us take a look at the clubs that boast the maximum number of players from their side in the final 30 of the Ballon d'Or 2021.

5 clubs with the most players in the Ballon d'Or 30-man list 2021

#5 Juventus/Inter Milan — 2

Inter Milan and Juventus have got two players each to represent them in the Ballon d'or 2021

The Italian heavyweights each have two players representing them in the Ballon d'Or top 30. For Juventus, it's their center-back duo of Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci. As for Inter Milan, Lautaro Martinez and Nicolo Barella have made the cut.

There is something in common between these four players. They have all won continental trophies this summer with their national sides. While Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci and Nicolo Barella won it with Italy in the Euro 2020, Martinez won the Copa America with Argentina.

However, the Inter Milan duo of Martinez-Barella also secured the Scudetto. This gives them an edge over their Serie A counterparts.

Lautaro Martinez was a key figure for Argentina and Inter Milan last year and scored goals regularly. He scored 19 goals in 47 appearances for his club and four goals in 10 appearances for his national side.

#4 Real Madrid/Manchester United — 2

Two players each from United and Real Madrid have made it into the top 30

Real Madrid and Manchester United each have two players in the final 30 of Ballong d'Or as well.

Luka Modric, Benzema and Bruno Fernandes didn't win any trophies last year. Cristiano Ronaldo won the Coppa Italia. But all of their individual performances were brilliant for their teams.

Karim Benzema has been the driving force behind Los Blancos' victories recently. Whereas Luka Modric, with his vast experience, has been aiding his teammate on a constant basis.

On the other hand, after Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford, the Portuguese duo started playing together at club level as well. From leadership skills to spot-kick expertise, this pair have a lot in common. Ronaldo netted 29 goals off 33 Serie A games and four off six UCL games last term.

