×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ballon d'Or: Morgan Schneiderlin explains why both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are not the favorites this year

Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
News
195   //    01 Aug 2019, 23:12 IST

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo missed out on the Ballon d'Or and FIFA Best Award last season
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo missed out on the Ballon d'Or and FIFA Best Award last season

What's the story?

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are always the usual suspects when it comes to individual honors like the Ballon d'Or and FIFA Best Men's player, but Morgan Schneiderlin believes that as the duo failed to win major trophies last season, they might miss out on the Ballon d'Or for the second year in a row.

In case you didn't know...

FIFA recently announced the 10-man shortlist for its annual Best Men's Player award and as expected the duo of Messi and Ronaldo headline the list.

Both Messi and Ronaldo have already been recognized with individual honors in the offseason, with the Barcelona captain receiving the Best International Men's Soccer Player at the ESPY awards, while the Portuguese ace was bestowed with Marca Legend award last week.

Messi had a remarkable season with Barca, in which he bagged the Pichichi Award and European Golden Shoe after scoring 51 goals, more than anyone else in Europe. But yet another flop show with Argentina at the Copa America might've dented his odds.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, had a remarkable debut season with Juventus, he was their top scorer and even won two trophies with them, while also leading Portugal to UEFA Nations League glory.

The heart of the matter...

Though it's only August, the race for Ballon d'Or is heating up already, with predictions flying in left and right. Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin also joined the conversation and said that Messi and Ronaldo aren't the favorites for this year. He also hopes to see Van Dijk lifting the trophy.

He told Soccer Laduma's Shaistah Kader during Everton's recent trip to Kenya:

"This year, many people will say Virgil van Dijk now and I don't know if he is going to win because he is a centre-back. They don't win a lot of awards, but why not for him?"
"Because you have players like Cristiano Ronaldo, who didn't win a lot this year, and Lionel Messi didn’t win much either. Kylian Mbappe, maybe, because he won the World Cup?"

What's next?

Despite their age, Messi and Ronaldo remain the top two contenders for the Ballon d'Or. Will either of them lift the Golden Ball for a record sixth time this December? We'll have to wait and see.

Tags:
Barcelona Juventus Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Ballon d'Or 2019
Advertisement
Ballon d'Or: Rivaldo reveals his pick between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for the coveted award
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor Lionel Messi deserve to win the Ballon d'Or
RELATED STORY
Ballon d’Or News: Mourinho reveals why Messi and Ronaldo don’t deserve to win Ballon d’Or this year
RELATED STORY
5 Individual Awards Lionel Messi could win this year
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo News: 'Ronaldo deserves Ballon d'Or over Lionel Messi', says Australian star
RELATED STORY
Five Reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo may never win the Ballon d'Or again
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Lionel Messi is better than Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or 2019 News: Neither Messi nor Ronaldo deserve the award; it should go to a Champions League finalist, says Sergio Aguero
RELATED STORY
3 similarities between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi 
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: The decade-long dominance which made the game beautiful
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us