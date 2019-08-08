×
Ballon d'Or Power Ranking: August 2019

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
740   //    08 Aug 2019, 19:55 IST

Ballon d'Or Power Ranking: August
Ballon d'Or Power Ranking: August

It's August and all the top European leagues kick off this month. The Premier League kicks off tomorrow with Liverpool taking on Norwich City and all the players will be itching to get back on the pitch.

Winning things for the club is a big deal for all players and every single one of them on the pitch would have it on their mind at some point. However, there are a few elite footballers who not only look to win things for their clubs, but for themselves too.

There are over 15 players in the running for Ballon d'Or this year but the top 3 are far away from the rest at the moment. The performances from January 1st to July 31st have been counted in this ranking and without further ado, here are the top 10:

#10 – Kylian Mbappe

Last month's ranking saw Kylian Mbappe drop from 5th to 10th and the Frenchman stays at the same position for another month. The fall in ranking is unfortunate as he has been on vacation for the last 2 months and the only reason why he suffered this fall is that the others were playing.

Mbappe did not play a single competitive game in July and thus, he had no chance of imporving his ranking at all. The good news for him, however, is that he will be leading the charge for PSG this season and is going to have a very good chance of making it back in the top 5 in no time.

Neymar's transfer situation might be a blessing for Mbappe as he will have more authority at the club and the limelight will be on him even more. As long as he starts the season well and performs well in the Champions League as well, the PSG star will be in the top 5 be the end of November.

Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool Football Barcelona Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Ballon d'Or 2019
