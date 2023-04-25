Ballon d'Or Power Rankings: April 2023

The Ballon d'Or represents the pinnacle of individual achievement in the beautiful game and its recipients are forever etched into the annals of footballing history. From the legendary Johan Cruyff to the inimitable Lionel Messi, the Ballon d'Or has been bestowed upon some of the greatest players to ever grace the pitch.

It is a prize that encapsulates excellence, elegance and a sheer love for the game, and it is no wonder that every footballer dreams of holding it aloft. Truly, the Ballon d'Or is a symbol of everything that is pure and magical about the sport we all adore.

The race for the 2023 Ballon d'Or is red hot right now and it's difficult to predict which way this one's going to go. WIthout further ado, let's take a look at the Ballon d'Or Power Rankings for the month of April 2023.

#10 Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

Robert Lewandowski's goalscoring form in his debut season at Barcelona is likely to fire them to the La Liga title. He is also set to end the campaign as the highest scorer in the Spanish top division. But Lewandowski is unlikely to make it as high up the Ballon d'Or rankings as he has in recent years.

This is owing to the fact that he has not exactly been at his best since the turn of the year. But his numbers still make for good reading. The 34-year-old has scored 27 goals and provided seven assists in 38 appearances in all competitions for the Catalans so far this season.

#9 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli)

Getting knocked out of the UEFA Champions League in the quarter-final stage against domestic rivals AC Milan was a major setback for Napoli. The Partenopei have looked indomitable at multiple points during the ongoing campaign and Khvicha Kvaratkshelia's heroics have been crucial to their cause.

Kvaratkshelia is easily the breakout star of the ongoing campaign. However, his form seems to have tailed off a little in recent weeks and that sees him suffer a fall in the latest edition of our Ballon d'Or Power Rankings.

In 36 appearances in all competitions for Luciano Spalletti's side, the 22-year-old has scored 14 goals and provided 16 assists.

#8 Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Marcus Rashford is enjoying the best season of his career at an individual level. He has been Manchester United's main man in attack and his scintillating displays have helped make Erik ten Hag's first season in charge of the club a success.

Rashford has won the Carabao Cup with United and will play against Manchester City in the FA Cup final shortly. In 48 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils so far this term, the Englishman has scored 28 goals and provided 10 assists.

#7 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Kevin De Bruyne just seems to go from strength to strength with each passing season. He has been in peak playmaking form this term and has turned up the heat as we near the home stretch of the 2022-23 season.

The Belgian icon is definitely the 'assist king' of Europe right now and if Manchester City win the treble this season, De Bruyne is likely to make it to the Ballon d'Or podium.

He has scored seven goals and provided a whopping 26 assists in 41 appearances across all competitions for Pep Guardiola's side so far this season.

#6 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Karim Benzema has definitely sprang back into form of late. The 2022 Ballon d'Or winner has been among the goals in recent weeks and looks set to fire Real Madrid to more honors at the business end of the season.

Benzema has 26 goals and six assists to his name in 36 appearances in all competitions for Real Madrid so far this term. The 35-year-old has won the FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup as well this season.

#5 Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

Victor Osimhen's absence due to injury in recent weeks has caused Napoli's incredible momentum to be impeded slightly.

The Nigeria international is one of the best centre-forwards on the planet right now and has garnered interest from several European giants by virtue of his exceptional performances for Napoli this season.

Osimhen has scored 26 goals and provided five assists in 32 appearances in all competitions for Napoli so far this term.

#4 Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

Vinicius Junior was one of Real Madrid's most important players in the 2021-22 season. He announced himself as the next big thing in football last season. This term, he has established himself as one of the most menacing forwards on the planet and an absolute nightmare to defend against.

Vinicius has been Real Madrid's main man in attack this season. He has scored 21 goals and provided 18 assists in 47 appearances in all competitions for Carlo Ancelotti's men. The 22-year-old is widely tipped to become a Ballon d'Or winner in the future.

#3 Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

Paris Saint-Germain's inability to earn a significant amount of silverware that is, in some way, proportional to their star power looks likely to stop Kylian Mbappe from winning the Ballon d'Or this year as well.

The Golden Boot at the World Cup and the Ligue 1 title are likely to prove inadequate for Mbappe in the Ballon d'Or race this year.

But his individual numbers continue to be astounding. In 37 appearances in all competitions for PSG so far this season, the 24-year-old has scored 34 goals and provided nine assists.

#2 Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Manchester City's goalscoring machine looks capable of taking them to a historic continental treble this season. Erling Haaland has been in phenomenal form ever since joining the Cityzens but he has taken it up a notch in recent weeks.

If his goals do help bring silverware to City's trophy cabinet, Haaland could win the Ballon d'Or this year. On current form, he is arguably the best footballer on the planet.

In 42 appearances in all competitions for Manchester City so far this term, Haaland has scored 48 goals and provided six assists.

#1 Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain)

Lionel Messi seemed certain to be on his way to winning a record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or after firing Argentina to World Cup glory last December. However, an early exit from the Champions League has definitely helped the competition narrow the gap with Messi.

Haaland's upturn in form sees Messi not sitting as comfortably at the top of our Ballon d'Or Power Rankings as he used to a few months ago. But it goes without saying that the 35-year-old has had an incredible season at domestic level as well.

He has scored 20 goals and provided 19 assists in 36 appearances in all competitions for the Parisians so far this season.

