Ballon d'Or Power Rankings: February 2021

The Ballon d'Or is all set to return after a year's absence and there are several top contenders this time around.

Ballon d'Or is widely viewed as the most coveted individual prize in football. France Football awards the Ballon d'Or to the best exponents of the game based on votes from journalists, national team captains and coaches.

The 2020 edition of the Ballon d'Or was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The 2019-20 season was interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic and all institutions were hit in the aftermath. But the 2020-21 season has gone on without much interruption, largely within closed doors.

There are several individuals this time around who are in with a fair shout in the race for the most prestigious individual prize in football. On that note, let's take a look at Ballon d'Or Power Rankings for the month of February.

#10 Harry Kane

West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Harry Kane started the new season off brilliantly. The Englishman, who has grown into a well-rounded football over the course of the last few years, has become as adept at playmaking as he is at scoring goals.

Tottenham Hotspur started the season well and that had a lot to do with the kind of form that Kane was in. However, their form has deteriorated over the course of the season and Spurs have had a forgettable month. Kane has not been able to replicate his numbers from the first half of the season in the second.

Kane still has 13 goals and 11 assists from 22 Premier League appearances. His form has dipped a bit in recent weeks and Jose Mourinho will hope that he can get back to his best as soon as possible.

#9 Ilkay Gundogan

Arsenal v Manchester City - Premier League

Manchester City have been in imperious form of late. They are 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League table and it looks like it's going to take a mammoth effort to stop them. What's impressive is that Pep Guardiola's team have done so well without having to rely on their strikers.

Aguero has been out injured for a major chunk of the season and Gabriel Jesus has been nowhere near his best. But Manchester City found an unlikely goalscoring outlet in midfielder Ilkay Gundogan who has truly come to his own this season.

The German international has scored 11 goals in 19 Premier League appearances from midfield. He scored four goals in the month of February and did not let City suffer in Kevin De Bruyne's absence. He is one of the dark horses in the Ballon d'Or race this year.

Most Premier League goals + assists since Boxing Day this season:



11 – Ilkay Gundogan (10⚽/1🅰️)

𝟵 – 𝗝𝗮𝗺𝗲𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗱𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗼𝗻 (𝟱⚽/𝟰🅰️)

9 – Bruno Fernandes (5⚽/4🅰️)

9 – Bruno Fernandes (5⚽/4🅰️)
9 – Harvey Barnes (6⚽/3🅰️)

#8 Joshua Kimmich

SS Lazio v Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Leg One

One of the most versatile midfielders in the world currently, Joshua Kimmich has been sensational for Bayern Munich. Kimmich's passing range is second to none and has thrived in a deep-lying playmaker's role.

The 26-year-old has 13 assists and four goals to his name across all competitions this season so far. He continues to be a vital part of Bayern Munich's midfield. As the season goes on and it's crunch time in the cup competitions, we're expecting to see a lot more from the German who has absolutely thrived under Hansi Flick.

5️⃣0️⃣ Champions League games

3️⃣8️⃣ Champions League wins



Joshua Kimmich has set a new record for most Champions League wins after 50 appearances