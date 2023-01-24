Ballon d'Or Power Rankings: January 2023

The Ballon d'Or is the most prestigious individual prize in football. The award is presented by French magazine France Football to the best performing player in a season. The winner is chosen on the basis of a combination of votes from the media, national team captains and coaches.

Karim Benzema won the Ballon d'Or in 2022. The race for the 2023 Ballon d'Or is already starting to take shape following the 2022 World Cup. Some players have already made a strong case for themselves in the competition for the much coveted prize.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the Ballon d'Or power rankings for the month of January 2023.

#10 Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

SSC Napoli v US Sassuolo - Serie A

Victor Osimhen has established himself as one of Europe's elite centre-forwards over the course of this season. Napoli are cruising in Serie A and hold a 12-point lead at the top of the table. It is, in no short part, thanks to the contributions of the 24-year-old striker.

The Nigeria international has scored 14 goals and provided four assists in 19 appearances in all competitions for the Partenopei. Osimhen's form in the second half of the season will be crucial to Napoli's quest for their first Scudetto in 33 years.

#9 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli)

Liverpool FC v SSC Napoli: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Khvicha Kvaratskehlia is the breakout star of the 2022-23 season in Europe. Nicknamed 'Kvaradona', the Georgian winger has taken Serie A by storm this season. He has astounded fans and pundits alike with his mesmerizing skills and consistency.

The 21-year-old has scored nine goals and provided 12 assists in 20 appearances in all competitions for Napoli so far this term. Georgia's failure to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup will hamper his chances but Kvaratskhelia is still in the Ballon d'Or race with an outside chance.

#8 Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid v Valencia CF - Super Copa de España

If everything he has done or continues to do for Real Madrid at the age of 37 was not enough, Luka Modric also guided Croatia to the semi-finals of the World Cup. They secured a third-place finish in football's showpiece tournament.

The legendary central midfielder has scored five goals and provided two assists so far this season and has als won the UEFA Super Cup with Los Blancos. Modric is definitely going to find a place among the nominees for this year's Ballon d'Or if he can keep up this form.

#7 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Kevin De Bruyne is the heartbeat of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. Arguably the greatest attacking midfielder of his generation, De Bruyne is renowned for always finding a way even in the toughest of circumstances.

His technical skills are so exquisite and his decision-making so astute that he very rarely has an off-day. De Bruyne had a largely disappointing outing with Belgium at the World Cup. But he has been in scintillating form at club level.

In 26 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City so far this term, the 31-year-old has scored three goals and provided a whopping 17 assists. We wouldn't be surprised if De Bruyne becomes a top contender for this year's Ballon d'Or over the course of the next few months.

#6 Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid v FC Barcelona - Super Copa de España

Vinicius Junior looks like a player who will be in the Ballon d'Or debate for years to come. He might not have had as thoroughly impressive a World Cup campaign as fans would have hoped, but he did offer glimpses of his genius at the tournament.

The 22-year-old winger has been in pretty solid form for Real Madrid this season. In 27 appearances across all competitions so far this term, Vinicius has scored 11 goals and provided five assists.

He has already won the UEFA Super Cup and if he can add a major title to his cabinet, he'll become a top contender for this year's Ballon d'Or.

#5 Neymar Jr. (Paris Saint-Germain)

Paris Saint-Germain v Riyadh XI - Winter Tour 2023 Day 2

Neymar Jr. got off to a flying start to the 2022-23 season. But that form has tailed off a bit in recent weeks and that's the only reason why he is not higher up on this list. Neymar had a bit of a disappointing outing at the World Cup by his own lofty standards and an ankle injury did not help.

He has still put up incredible numbers for Paris Saint-Germain this term. In 24 appearances across all competitions for PSG, the 30-year-old has scored 16 goals and provided 15 assists.

#4 Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

Real Betis v FC Barcelona - Super Copa de España

Barcelona are at the top of the La Liga table and their new signing Robert Lewandowski has played a huge role in it. Lewandowski has been a big hit at the Camp Nou this term, especially in the league, and he has shown the Catalans just what they've lacked in the past couple of seasons.

Lewandowski is one of the finest strikers of all time and he has been in unreal goalscoring form this campaign. In 23 appearances across all competitions for the Blaugrana so far this season, Lewandowski has scored 13 goals and provided four assists.

#3 Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League

Erling Haaland has just scored his fourth hat-trick in his debut Premier League season and even the word 'phenomenal' doesn't cut it when it comes to describing him. Haaland is a force of nature and he has been in irrepressible form this term.

His entry has made City the team to beat in Europe and this could be the season where their Champions League aspirations finally bear fruit. In 26 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City so far this term, Haaland has scored 31 goals and provided three assists.

Haaland did not feature at the World Cup due to Norway's failure to qualify for the tournament. But his individual performances at club level make him one of the top contenders for this year's Ballon d'Or.

#2 Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

Argentina v France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Kylian Mbappe has scored a hat-trick in the World Cup final and has also netted five times in a Ligue 1 game this season. He has been wreaking havoc and tormenting defenders everywhere and if he keeps this up, the 2023 Ballon d'Or could be his.

Mbappe is in the form of his life right now and that's saying something. The 24-year-old has scored 25 goals and provided six assists in 24 appearances in all competitions. He won the Golden Boot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup after scoring eight goals and providing two assists in seven appearances in the tournament.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



The most he’s ever scored in a match in his career! MBAPPE SCORES HIS FIFTH GOAL OF THE GAMEThe most he’s ever scored in a match in his career! MBAPPE SCORES HIS FIFTH GOAL OF THE GAME 😱The most he’s ever scored in a match in his career! https://t.co/LYJgX0sfHD

#1 Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain)

Paris Saint-Germain v Riyadh XI - Winter Tour 2023 Day 2

Lionel Messi is currently well on his way to winning a record-bettering eighth Ballon d'Or. It's as simple as that. He scored seven goals and provided three assists in seven appearances to fire Argentina to World Cup glory. The legendary Argentinian attacker was awarded the Golden Ball for his efforts.

He has been in sublime form for Paris Saint-Germain as well this term. In 21 appearances across all competitions for PSG so far this season, Messi has scored 13 goals and provided 14 assists.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Messi really won FIVE MOTM awards, with each coming in every knockout stage game.



Unreal performance 🤯 Messi really won FIVE MOTM awards, with each coming in every knockout stage game.Unreal performance 🤯 https://t.co/Ts7grPmo7f

Poll : 0 votes