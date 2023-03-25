Ballon d'Or Power Rankings: March 2023

The Ballon d'Or is undoubtedly the most prestigious individual prize in the world of football. It is presented by French news magazine France Football to the best performing footballer of the season.

The winner is selected on the basis of a combination of votes from media representatives, national team captains and coaches. For over a decade, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo exercised a duopoly of sorts over the Ballon d'Or, winning it 12 times between each other.

Karim Benzema won the Ballon d'Or last year and the race for this year's award is already heating up. We have several top contenders who are all busy staking their claim for football's biggest individual honor.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the Ballon d'Or Power Rankings for the month of March 2023.

#10 Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund)

After an impressive outing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Jude Bellingham is soldiering on in impressive fashion for Borussia Dortmund. His contributions have been crucial to them climbing to the top of the Bundesliga table.

The much sought-after central midfielder has scored 10 goals and provided six assists in 34 appearances across all competitions for Dortmund so far this season.

#9 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Bukayo Saka has elevated his game to another level for both club and country this season. He has established himself as one of the Premier League's best wingers.

The youngster seems to be going from strength to strength this term and his form will be crucial to Arsenal's title charge as we approach the home straight of the campaign.

In 38 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal so far this season, Saka has scored 13 goals and provided 10 assists.

#8 Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

Vinicius Junior is evolving into the man who will play the leading role for Real Madrid in the years to come. While his form might not propel the Blancos to a second successive La Liga title this term, he is a worthy contender in race for the Player of the Season award.

Vinicius has been as menacing a presence as ever for Real Madrid and he has entertained fans all across the world with his pace and dribbling skills. In 41 appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid so far this season, the 22-year-old has scored 19 goals and provided 11 assists.

#7 Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

The winner of the European Golden Shoe in the last two seasons won't make it a hat-trick this season. But he has done very well for himself and his new club Barcelona this term. Lewandowski's goalscoring exploits have been central to Barca's title charge this season.

In 33 appearances across all competitions for the Catalans so far this term, the 34-year-old has scored 25 goals and provided six assists.

#6 Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Marcus Rashford has been one of the most in-form players in the world since the turn of the year. Erik ten Hag seems to have cracked the formula to get the goods out of Rashford on a regular basis and it has helped them win their first silverware in several years.

Rashford was one of Manchester United's standout performers in their Carabao Cup triumph. This has been the Englishman's best season in terms of goalscoring output as well. In 44 appearances across all competitions so far this season for United, the 25-year-old has scored 27 goals and provided nine assists.

United are still in two cup competitions, the FA Cup and the Europa League, and if they win either, Rashford will further boost his chances of finishing on the Ballon d'Or podium.

#5 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli)

From being a relatively lesser known player to being one of the biggest stars of the 2022-23 season, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has come a long way over the course of the ongoing campaign. The Georgia international has taken the world by storm with his goalscoring and playmaking abilities.

Napoli are cruising to the Serie A titles and are now primed to have a deep run in the Champions League as well. In 30 appearances across all competitions for the Partenopei so far this term, Kvaratskhelia has scored 14 goals and provided 16 assists.

If Kvaratskhelia kicks on in similar fashion, he might just find himself standing on the Ballon d'Or podium at the end of the year.

#4 Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

Kvaratskhelia hasn't had to do it all alone as he has received support in abundance from the in-form Victor Osimhen. The Nigeria international has tormented opponents with his pace, sharp movement and excellent finishing.

He has burgeoned into one of the best centre-forwards on the planet over the course of the ongoing season. Osimhen has scored 25 goals and provided five assists in 29 appearances across all competitions for the Partenopei so far this term.

#3 Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

The newly appointed captain of the French national team, Kylian Mbappe, has had quite a stirring 2022-23 season. But having gotten knocked out of the Champions League, Mbappe might finish the season without any major silverware outside of the Ligue 1 title.

He has been prolific in front of goal but a lack of silverware will hamper his chances of winning the Ballon d'Or this year. In 33 appearances across all competitions for Paris Saint-Germain so far this season, the 24-year-old has scored 31 goals and provided eight assists.

#2 Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Erling Haaland has been absolutely phenomenal in front of goal for Manchester City this season. The Norwegian striker has scored a whopping six hat-tricks in all competitions for Pep Guardiola's side this term.

Haaland is making a strong case for himself in this year's Ballon d'Or race. He has scored 42 goals and has provided five assists in 37 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City so far this season.

#1 Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain)

Could Messi win his eighth Ballon d'Or this year?

After firing Argentina to World Cup glory and winning the Golden Ball at the tournament, Lionel Messi is the favorite to win the 2023 Ballon d'Or. However, he is not as clear off the competition as we thought he was. A Round of 16 exit from the Champions League with PSG was a severe blow.

But Messi's numbers for PSG this term are still quite impressive. In 32 appearances across all competitions for Christophe Galtier's side, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored 18 goals and provided 17 assists. Could Messi win a record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or this year? For now, it looks like he might.

