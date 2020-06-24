Barcelona 1-0 Athletic Bilbao: 5 key observations as Lionel Messi reaches stunning feat | La Liga 2019-20

Barcelona returned to winning ways with a 1-0 victory against Athletic Bilbao at the Camp Nou.

Ivan Rakitic produced the match-winning moment, as Barelona returned to the top of the La Liga standings.

Lionel Messi was once again in the thick of the action for Barcelona

Barcelona hosted Athletic Bilbao at the Camp Nou as they aimed to get their La Liga title defence back on track with a victory. Quique Setien's side were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw against Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan in their previous league encounter, as they allowed Real Madrid to draw level on points with them.

As Barcelona returned to the Camp Nou, they recorded a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Bilbao, as substitute Ivan Rakitic sparred the home side's blushes with a close-range finish.

Athletic Bilbao's starting XI took fans and pundits by surprise, as they made six changes to the side that beat Real Betis in the weekend. Despite the team selection, Gaizka Garitano's side gave a good account of themselves and went toe to toe with the Catalan giants for large parts of the game.

Barcelona, on the other hand, unsurprisingly named a star-studded lineup despite the absence of summer signing Frenkie de Jong. The Blaugrana created a raft of chances in the first half but failed to trouble Unai Simon between the sticks for Bilbao.

Bilbao had a golden opportunity to break the deadlock in the 13th minute, as Inaki Williams was clean through on goal with only Marc-Andre ter Stegen in front of him. However, the Spaniard could only find the side netting with his effort, as Barcelona breathed a sigh of relief.

The home side saw the lions share of the ball in the first half but lacked the cutting edge despite Lionel Messi's best efforts. Setien introduced the likes of Riqui Puig, Ivan Rakitic and Ansu Fati in the second half as he hoped for his side to produce a breakthrough.

Barcelona finally broke the deadlock in the 70th minute, as Rakitic slammed the ball into the back of the net from close range. While Bilbao threatened to hit back with a late flurry, the home side were resolute at the back to secure a much-needed victory at the Camp Nou.

Setien's side returned to the La Liga summit and all eyes will be on Real Madrid, as they take on Mallorca in less than 24 hours. As Barcelona secured a hard-fought victory at the Camp Nou, here are five key observations from the game.

#1 Arthur starts despite transfer speculation

Arthur could seal a move to Juventus in the coming weeks

Barcelona midfielder Arthur has been linked with a big-money move to Juventus, with Bianconeri star Miralem Pjanic travelling in the opposite direction in a sensational swap deal. Reports emerged earlier today that the 23-year-old had agreed terms with the Old Lady, with the transfer expected to go through later this month.

However, Arthur was left unfazed by the doubts surrounding his future, as he was named in the starting XI. Barcelona dominated possession in the first half but the Brazilian was largely anonymous, as the two sides played out a goalless 45 minutes.

Arthur was withdrawn early in the second half and it remains to be seen if he seals a move to Juventus in the coming days.

#2 Setien's substitutions do the trick for Barcelona

Rakitic produced the match-winning moment for Barcelona

Barcelona struggled to break down a stubborn Bilbao defence in the first half, as they couldn't produce the goods in the final third their despite their best efforts. While Antoine Griezmann failed to make his presence felt, Luis Suarez looked rusty and lacked sharpness in front of goal.

The home side, however, grew in stature in the second half after the introductions of Ansu Fati, Riqui Puig and Ivan Rakitic. The trio got used to the pace of the game immediately and Barcelona began to show more urgency, with the match-winning moment arriving in the 70th minute.

Rakitic scored the solitary goal of the game from close range, as the Blaugrana returned to winning ways. Fati and Puig were also instrumental in their second-half renaissance, as the La Masia duo added some much-needed quality and energy to the team.

#3 Barcelona's star-studded trident lacked chemistry

Griezmann failed to find the back of the net yet again

The feared trio of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann were chosen to lead the line for Barcelona on the night. However, they were kept at bay by a resolute Bilbao backline, as the Blaugrana were made to sweat it out to secure a hard-fought victory.

While Griezmann's defensive work-rate was unquestionable, the Frenchman was lacklustre in front of goal and failed to make a difference in the final third. Suarez, on the other hand, lacked sharpness and did not complement Messi well upfront.

The onus was once again on the Argentine, who was as energetic as ever despite not getting his name on the scoresheet. Messi did, however, record his 15th assist of the season, as Rakitic latched onto his fake shot and put the ball into the back of the net.

Barcelona's famed front-three did not combine well on the night, as Griezmann was withdrawn for Ansu Fati in the second half.

#4 Riqui Puig was the difference-maker on the night

Riqui Puig came on and changed the game for Barcelona

Early in the second half, La Masia's crown jewel Riqui Puig was introduced in place of Brazilian international Arthur. The young midfielder slotted in seamlessly in the centre of the park and produced a stunning display at the Camp Nou, as he ran the show after coming on.

Puig's ability on the ball coupled with his energy meant Barcelona upped the tempo after his introduction. With one key pass, two interceptions and a pass accuracy of 85%, Puig's arrival coincided with Barcelona's upturn of fortunes in the game.

The youngster was named RAC1's Man of the Match, as he produced a fine cameo and played a pivotal role in the Blaugrana's hard-fought triumph. With De Jong injured and Arthur not at his best since the restart, Puig could play a huge role for Barcelona in the business end of the season.

#5 The Barcelona rearguard remains unbreached again

Pique has been in fine form since the restart

Barcelona looked solid at the back once again and recorded yet another clean sheet. The home side were made to work for their victory but remained relatively untroubled at the back barring a moment or two in the first half.

Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet have been in fine form in recent weeks and the duo were on top of their game once again for the Catalan giants. In addition to that, Nelson Semedo has been one of the most improved players under Setien and Jordi Alba has continued to combine the best of both worlds to cement the left-back spot.

Since the restart, Barcelona have not conceded a league goal in over 360 minutes of football. Incidentally, the last league goal they conceded was against Real Madrid, when Mariano Diaz sealed the deal for his side with a stoppage-time strike in March.

The Catalan giants recorded five successive clean sheets for the first time this season and will look to carry on like this for the rest of the campaign.

