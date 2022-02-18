Barcelona 1-1 Napoli: 5 talking points as wasteful hosts fail to take the advantage in the first leg | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

Barcelona gave up the chance to take advantage in the first leg of their Europa League knockout stage play-off against Napoli. The game ended in a 1-1 draw at the Camp Nou on Thursday.

Piotr Zielinski gave the visiting side the lead in the 29th-minute on his second effort after Marc-André ter Stegen saved his initial attempt. The Serie A side held their own in the first half but struggled against Blaugrana's relentless attack after the break.

Ferran Torres pulled the hosts back into the game from the penalty spot in the 59th-minute. VAR recheck confirmed that Adama Traore's cross grazed Juan Jesus' hand inside the box.

The La Liga side dominated the run of play in the second half and have only themselves to blame for having to settle for a draw here. With the first leg tie ending with honors even, here we take a look at the five talking points from the game.

#5 Ferran Torres fails to make the most of his European debut for Barcelona

Ferran Torres scored the equalizing goal for Blaugrana from the penalty spot on his European debut for the club. While that was a great achievement, he had a lot of chances to put the game to bed, especially in the second half.

His only shot on target in the game came from the penalty spot and the remainder of his eight shots of the night were wayward. He missed one of the biggest chances of the game.

He was set up by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the 28th-minute and blazed his shot over the bar. It was after this miss that the Italian side counter attacked and scored their goal in the 29th minute.

The 21-year-old has the right spirit but needs to work on his finishing skills.

#4 Napoli defended desperately for a hard-fought draw

The game was closely contested in the first half and Napoli headed into the second half with a lead. Whether they got complacent or the hosts upped their ante, the visitors endured a tough second half.

The defenders had to be on high alert against Barca's speedy front three. On multiple occasions after the break, the Napoli players threw themselves inside the box to prevent the hosts from scoring.

They were happy to have earned a point here and goalkeeper Alex Meret even earned a booking for time-wasting in injury time.

