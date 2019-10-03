Barcelona 2-1 Inter Milan: 5 Hits and Flops from the game | Champions League 2019-20

Match winner Suarez celebrates another memorable Champions League night, this time at Inter's expense

After having endured a frustrating hour at the Nou Camp, Luis Suarez netted two brilliant strikes to complete a second-half comeback, thereby sinking a valiant Inter Milan effort while presenting Barcelona with their first Champions League win of the 2019-20 campaign.

Despite flickering in-and-out of the game with limited success to this point, Suarez provided the killer blow with six minutes to play after a deft flick left Diego Godin in his wake.

It was a complete turnaround from a worrying first-half, where Lautaro Martinez broke the deadlock after just three minutes. He unleashed a clever sliding finish under pressure in the box. The 22-year-old could've doubled his tally after powering a header goalward but was denied by ter Stegen, who was determined not to be beaten a second time.

Antonio Conte's men were impressive, particularly in a breathless first-half where they split the Barca back line effortlessly at times. They created ample chances to score more and probably should have netted more than their solitary opener on a frustrating evening that leaves them with a point from their opening two group F fixtures.

No wonder Conte and Alexis Sanchez were booked on the sidelines for dissent in a testing second-half. Without further ado, let's look at five hits and flops from Barca's third successive wins in all competitions.

#5 Flop: Nicolo Barella

Barella was ultimately not good enough against a sluggish Barca side

Barella was booked for a needless foul early on and despite his futile protests, could have no complaints after committing to a poorly-timed tackle.

In fairness, he did his bit over the 90 minutes but his movements were largely infrequent against a vulnerable Barca midfield trio, especially after their sluggish start to proceedings trying to deal with Inter's passing and relentless energy.

This all shifted drastically after Ernesto Valverde's timely substitution early in the second-half, when Sergio Busquets - also booked - was replaced by the dynamic Arturo Vidal. As a result of Vidal's influence, the Italy international found himself increasingly isolated as time wore on.

Despite completing four of five attempted dribbles, winning 10 of 20 duels alongside 81.5% pass accuracy, he relinquished possession 13 times, committed three fouls and was dribbled past on three separate occasions too.

