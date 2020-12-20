Barcelona 2-2 Valencia: 5 talking points as Lionel Messi equals Pele record but Barcelona are held to a draw | La Liga 2020-21

Barcelona were held to a 2-2 draw at the Nou Camp in their La Liga fixture tonight by Valencia. Lionel Messi scored a rare headed goal after Jaume Domenech saved his penalty, but Jordi Alba kept the ball alive and his deflected cross fell kindly for the Argentine who dived to find the back of the net.

The hosts had equalised with the last action of the first half after Mouctar Diakhaby had capitalised on some slack Barca defending to head home in the 29th minute for the visitors.

Barca took the lead early on after the break as defender Ronald Araujo scored in amazing fashion from inside the area. The visitors' search for the equaliser yielded success when Maxi Gomez turned in a cross from Jose Gaya, denying the Catalan giants a third league win in a row.

Here we will take a look at the five talking points from the game as Blaugrana drop to fifth in the standings with their third draw of the campaign.

#5 Barcelona's defensive problems persist

Barcelona did not have a great start to the game and there were some serious issues in the defence as they allowed Valencia the time to settle, which meant a lot of pressure from the visitors' on the counter.

Diakhaby scored the opener in the game after being allowed a free header in the box by the Barca defenders following a routine corner. Even before the goal was scored Gonçalo Guedes made a couple of dangerous runs into the box, beating Aruajo for pace but missing narrowly on both occasions.

Koeman started an attack-minded line-up tonight that fielded just one holding midfielder and were regularly caught out at the back. They have kept just four clean sheets in 13 games now and addressing the defensive issues might be the top of the list for manager Ronaldo Koeman.

#4 Barcelona can't find consistency in results this season

From their 13 games this term, Barcelona have six wins, three draws and four losses. What the results tell us is that the Catalans have struggled for consistency this season. They have dropped points against sides like Cadiz and Getafe while they have not been at their best in big games against Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

They have not won more than two games in a row in the La Liga this season. This was the seventh time Barca have failed to take maximum points in 13 league outings this term and as a result, they are now eight points behind leaders Atletico.

