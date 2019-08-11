Barcelona 4-0 Napoli: 5 players who impressed the most for the Catalans

A lot of Barcelona players impressed

Barcelona concluded the United States leg of their pre-season tour with a resounding 4-0 victory over Napoli to lift the inaugural LaLiga-Serie A trophy.

The match, which was held at the Friends Arena in Sweden, also served as the final exhibition game before the Catalans resume the defense of their LaLiga title.

In what was a highly one-sided fixture, Barcelona dominated proceedings almost all through the match. They will now head into their season opener Athletic Bilbao high on confidence.

Ernesto Valverde would be happy with his team's performance

Despite not having the services of Lionel Messi who is struggling with an injury, the Barcelona players on display still held their own. Ernesto Valverde would be very pleased with the output of his players.

In this piece, we look at the players who impressed the most for Barcelona against Napoli. While almost every player on display played well, we shall limit the list to just five.

#1 Luis Suarez

Suarez got a brace

In what was an almost perfect center-forward performance, Luis Suarez ended the night with a brace. He could have had even more goals if not for some astute defending by the Partenopei.

Suarez opened the scoring after 48 minutes, showing great instincts to place the ball in the back of the Napoli net after Alex Meret had saved for the Italians.

The game was practically settled 11 minutes later when Suarez put Barcelona 2-0 up with a stunning curler from just outside the box. That made it three goals from three pre-season fixtures for the former Liverpool man, and he also set up a number of chances for his teammates.

Suarez is entering his sixth year with Barcelona. And despite the record breaking arrival of Antoine Griezmann and increased criticism of his performances in recent years, Suarez's display against Napoli showed that he is still capable of leading the line.

It served everyone a reminder of just how lethal in front of goal he can be.

